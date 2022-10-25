Holiday park's multi-million pound revamp to cope with rise in visitors

A local holiday park that has been welcoming guests for 35 years is carrying out a multi-million pound refurbishment to help cope with increasing visitor numbers.

Stonham Barns Park, located just north of Ipswich, is rolling out its revamp during the autumn and into spring 2023.

Well known for its award-winning Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, the park has recently upgraded its front visitor entrance to reflect the changes it is making, with the new monochrome frontage presenting a more contemporary welcome to visitors.

The 140-acre site, which opened in 1987, attracts guest from all over the country and features a host of onsite facilities including a cafe, restaurant, golf centre, sports bar, fishing lakes and a retail village.

Keith Forward, director of the park's parent company Starglade Leisure, said: "Stonham Barns Park is emerging as a destination of choice for visitors from all over the UK and Europe.

"As a venue we are very well regarded for our hugely successful Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, but the venue offers so much more.

"It is now a vibrant yet relaxing holiday destination in the heart of Suffolk and as a direct result of tourism expanding, we are welcoming an increasing number of visitors."

He added: ‘We are developing some new facilities that work in synergy with our surroundings to enhance the visitor experience and will be unveiling some of these in the months ahead.

"Our mission is to be a place for locals to visit to relax, for visitors to stay and play, and for businesses to come for corporate events and activities.

"We have something for everyone and facilities like the newly refurbished Cafe 24 which we are confident will appeal to a whole new set of visitors.

"We are also drawing in new business start-ups which are bringing added creativity to the venue.

"It’s all very exciting moving forwards.

"We hope people who have not visited recently will come to see what has changed. We think they will be excited by the new facilities on offer."