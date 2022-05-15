Hundreds march against Sizewell C as decision on plans delayed

Hundreds of people joined Stop SizewellC and Together Against Sizewell C for a protest march against Sizewell C from Leiston to Sizewell beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of anti-Sizewell C protestors marched through east Suffolk today – just days after the final decision on the plans was put back.

The demonstration was originally scheduled for ten days before a decision was set to be made on the controversial nuclear power station.

However, earlier this week the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy set a new deadline of July 8 to make a decision on the new £20billion twin reactor. The original deadline was May 25.

The government will use the time to seek further information on issues including transport, water and wildlife.

Alison Downes, from Stop Sizewell C, was one of the demonstration organisers.

Alison Downes from Stop Sizewell C. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said the march "continued to send the message that EDF had not taken local communities with them" during the planning process.

"Not only would we say that sort of EDF hasn't taken the community with them, but we would say that ministers with their repeated public commitments to Sizewell C when it doesn't have planning consent, and when a final investment decision is, according to EDF, probably a year away, it destroys the faith local people have in due process," she said.

Among the speakers at the march was David Beavan, a Liberal Democrat councillor. He spoke about how he believed the project would damage tourism and wildlife in the area.

Cllr David Beavan speaking at the rally. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Sizewell C spokeswoman said the project would employ thousands of people during its construction and create 900 local jobs once completed.

She added: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Suffolk worth billions of pounds to the regional economy and we are committed to ensuring Sizewell C brings a positive legacy for local people for generations to come, improving the life chances of some of those furthest from the job market and a boost in local skills, training and education and contracts for the business community.

"This is all in addition to helping fight climate change by delivering low carbon power for six million homes and a 19% net gain for biodiversity in the area.”