Manson House on Northgate Street in Bury St Edmunds which is now officially owned by Stow Healthcare - Credit: Stow Healthcare

The owner of three "outstanding" rated care homes across East Anglia has expressed delight after sealing the deal on an historic site in Bury St Edmunds.

Family-run Stow Healthcare has completed the acquisition of grade 2-listed Manson House in Northgate Street, which it bought from farm charity the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

RABI announced in March 2021 that it was selling its two care homes - 31-bed Manson House and Beaufort House in Somerset - following an 18-month review.

Roger Catchpole, managing director of Stow Healthcare - Credit: Gregg Brown

The charity said it wanted to use its resources to provide as much support as possible to the farming community and the number of retired farming people supported at both homes had declined.

Cash raised from the sale will be used to increase RABI's support to farming people who need care or assistance in their own homes, or through local supported care .

As part of the deal with Stow Healthcare - owned by the Catchpole family and based at Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds - the home's 48-strong workforce and its 19 residents remained in place.

Manson House has a good Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating and is set in what its new owners described as "stunning" gardens in the heart of the town. It also has 23 self-contained independent living apartments.

The grounds at Manson House, now owned by Stow Healthcare - Credit: Stow Healthcare

"Stow Healthcare worked closely with RABI in the months leading up to the sale, to provide a seamless transition for residents, staff and all those connected with the home," said Stow Healthcare.

"Manson House has an enviable location, and while it has previously supported those connected with the farming community, in recent years, it has opened its doors wider and now welcomes anyone looking for luxurious care who still enjoys the benefits of having many amenities on the doorstep.

Manson House's gardens - Credit: Stow Healthcare

"The home is a stone’s throw from the shops and restaurants of the popular town, not to mention the Abbey Gardens, which provide excellent walking and leisure opportunities."

Stow Healthcare is owned and run by brother and sister Roger Catchpole and Ruth French and following the latest acquisition owns seven homes - all of which are either rated "outstanding" or "good" by the Care Quality Commission.

The company currently holds three national Care Group of the Year titles. Its other homes are Brandon Park, Ford Place at Thetford, Cedars Place and Halstead Hall in Halstead, Melford Court at Long Melford and Stowlangtoft Hall. The business was launched in 2010 and now looks after for more than 350 residents.

A sitting room at Manson House - Credit: Stow Healthcare

Managing director Roger Catchpole said: “We are delighted to announce the sale of Manson House from the RABI charity to Stow Healthcare has now completed. Stow Healthcare strives to be the premier provider of residential and nursing care in the East of England and we are thrilled to carry on the good name of the home, and continue to invest in the building, the technology and our loyal staff, to ensure every resident has a wonderful experience with us.

"We are really excited to welcome Manson House to our Group at this key stage of our growth.”

The entrance to Manson House in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Stow Healthcare



