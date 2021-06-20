Couple launch smoked meat business after impressing at family BBQs

Published: 4:00 PM June 20, 2021

Tim and Francesca Cresswell with their son Bertie, also known as "chief brownie tester". - Credit: Tom Johnson

A husband and wife team have turned their love of cooking smoked meats and sweet treats into a home-delivery business after years of impressing at BBQs.

Francesca and Tim Cresswell, who live in Mendlesham Green, have turned their passion for food into a business from their home.

Mr Cresswell, who works as a drinks dispense technician alongside the new venture, first started smoking meats over 10 years ago, impressing at events with friends and family.

The Suffolk Smoke Company was launched in February by husband and wife team Tim and Francesca Cresswell. - Credit: The Suffolk Smoke Company

They had always wanted to start their own business and decided to take the plunge in lockdown following the rise of food deliveries and eating at home.

Mrs Cresswell, who worked in admin, now runs The Suffolk Smoke Company full-time alongside raising their son Bertie, who is nearly one.

They deliver their famous BBQs in a conveniently chilled box ready to heat and enjoy at home, after years of mastering the art of "low n' slow".

Mrs Cresswell said: "It's been great fun and I love it, but it's been one of the hardest challenges juggling it with being a full-time mum.

"But the long nights are definitely worth it when we see the reviews."

Mrs Cresswell is a self-taught baker and makes brownies from scratch to go into the platters, with son Bertie the "chief brownie tester".

"It's really important to us that we get the food right," said the 28-year-old.

"It's hard with BBQing as you have to get it right, otherwise with the timings it really puts you back. But we've worked really hard to get it spot on.

The brownies made by Mrs Cresswell. - Credit: The Suffolk Smoke Company

"We love everything American, especially anything Texas-style, so we just want to share our love of all things smoked.

“Everything is made from scratch, and is as local and fresh as we can get it."

The pair have a refrigerated van which they use to deliver the platters, but all of the prep is done from their kitchen.

Some of The Suffolk Smoke Company's deliveries. - Credit: The Suffolk Smoke Company

Delivery is available to a number of Suffolk towns and villages including Sproughton, Bramford, Claydon, and Needham Market.

For more details and to order see their Instagram or Facebook page.