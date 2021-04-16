Suffolk tech firm powers Amazon's electric vehicles

Published: 5:56 PM April 16, 2021

A Suffolk tech company has struck a major deal providing charging stations for Amazon's electric vehicles across the UK.

Stowmarket based EO Charging has installed 800 electric vehicle charging stations for the internet giant. The stations work in a similar way to a laptop or phone charger.

Charlie Jardine, boss and founder of EO Charging - Credit: ANDY HUGHES/SEC NEWGATE

Charlie Jardine, chief executive and founder of EO Charging, said: “For us, this collaboration has been an amazing opportunity.

"It has sustained our growth even during a pandemic, allowing us to continue hiring locally. But it will also offer us the chance to reinvest in our technology and continue innovating.”

The firm, which was originally based in a barn, was named as the fasting growing electric vehicle firm in the Financial Times' list of Europe's 1,000 fastest growing companies.

EO Charging was 30th on the overall list, joining other UK green businesses like Bulb Energy and Octopus Energy in the top 30.