The cost of living crisis has led to a rise in interest in dressmaking and upholstery in Suffolk, according to a fabric shop owner.

Grandmother Lydia Tyson owns Lydia's Fabrics, which is based at Stonham Barns Park near Stowmarket and opened in 2021. She has seen a rise in interest this year as cost-conscious householders make their own clothes and soft furnishings.

The shop sells fabrics for dressmaking, upholstery and costume making. The Ipswich mother of four and grandmother of seven launched it after many years working with fabrics.

Originally from The Bahamas, she came to the UK in 1991 and worked as an auxiliary nursing assistant in Hackney in London before moving to Worthing in West Sussex.

She began selling ethnic goods at local markets as a hobby, then started to run a fabric stall. She moved to Suffolk in 2021.

"I have noticed that I have more customers looking to save money on fashion and home projects," she said.

"More home dressmaking and upholstery enquiries are coming in than before which is a sign of people looking to make do and mend as the saying goes.

"Customers do seem to be more cost-conscious than ever before asking for help to revive old furniture, cushions and other soft-furnishings, while also looking to put together new clothing for the summer months – including pretty cotton fabrics for wrap around skirts and similar fashion projects that will save money and be fun to do.

"Creatively, there’s nothing more rewarding than brightening up your home or your style with fabrics. I can only see this continuing while the news is full of stories of the increase in the cost of living.

"Hopefully the economy will stabilise in the future but in the meantime, this shopping trend is maybe set to continue for a while."



