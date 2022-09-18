With 50 harvests under his belt, mid Suffolk farmer David Nunn has seen it all.

This year he and son, James, had to contend with a blazing heatwave - but that was an easier task than for farmers on light, free-draining soil in other parts of Suffolk.

Their fertile, heavier land at Stowupland, near Stowmarket, retains moisture much more readily than the sandy soils of the county's coast and parts of the west.

It's meant that overall they enjoyed some close-to-record and above average yields for their cereal crops - even though it has been a challenging year for many growers.

Temperatures rose to above 30C during spells in June, July and August. In July, a national emergency was declared after a red warning was put in place and by July 19, the Met Office recorded temperatures of up to 40C. It was the kind of heat which caused plants to wither and those farmers who could do so were heavily irrigating.

James Nunn, who farms with his father, David, at Stowupland, near Stowmarket - Credit: David Nunn

David and James grow wheat, barley , oilseed rape and sugar beet. They have also diversified with a crop of pumpkins this year - grown at Middlewood Green, Stonham - for the autumn half-term Halloween market.

Wheat achieved a yield of about 10.5t/ha. They budget for 9t/ha and hope for 10t/ha so it's an impressive result. Prices are also higher than they budgeted for. Considering the drought, it was a good result, says James.

"I think we are pleasantly happy with it," adds David. "We had a very dry period at Suffolk Show time."

They start with their winter barley and that turned out well on budget at 8.5t/ha to 8t/ha. Oilseed rape was average at 3.5t/ha.

"The thing with rape is that 5t/ha always used to be the golden goose but with cabbage stem flea beetle and climate change that's an absolute pipe dream - you are not going to get 5t/ha. The benchmarks have shifted," says David.

Prices were good at £560 to £600/t a tonne, as were those of wheat at more than £300/t. "We haven't sold all our wheat yet," he explains. "That's very good at the moment - wheat price is about £260/t or something like that."

However, they have paid much more for fertiliser - around £600 to £800/t - adding to their inputs cost burden.

"That's farming. This is my 50th harvest and there aren't two the same. Farming has always been a challenge," says David.

The sugar beet crop has yet to be harvested and won't be a record crop but with rain returning things are improving. "We have had an inch of rain last weekend so they are already greening up," he says. "The yield has got a change to grow. We don't know what the sugar yields are going to be.

"Sugar beet is going to be the one that's probably going to let us down - but that's why we grow a variety of crops."

The new pumpkin crop has managed to survive the blistering heat without irrigation on their heavy land. "They have done very well - there are some lovely pumpkins out there," says David.

But early cultivations for next year are a challenge - until rain softens the soils. "The ground is just like concrete," he says. It was still "very hard and very dry".

"We have seen this all before," he says, but adds: "I think we are happy at the moment. It's a good harvest - certainly taking into consideration the very dry conditions we have had this year. It's something we have to learn about. I think we are going to have more periods of extremes. It's something we have to get used to."

David is worried though about the lack of fertiliser plants in the UK - which he feels leaves the industry vulnerable in the future. He feels government needs to take a longer term view of food production. But with the experience of 50 harvests under his belt he feels generally upbeat about this year.

"Every year has been a challenge in different ways and we just rise to it," he says.

The Nunns' pumpkin field at Moat Farm, Middlewood Green, Stonham - Credit: James Nunn



