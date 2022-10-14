Farmers James and David Nunn are opening up a pumpkin patch at Moat Farm, Stonham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Large-scale Suffolk farmers have branched out into pumpkin growing as they strive to bring the public closer to what they do.

Father-and-son David and James Nunn decided to create a three-acre pumpkin patch at Moat Farm off the A140 near Stowmarket - and create a pick-your-own enterprise as part of the county's Halloween celebrations.

There will be a variety of activities for visitors, including a bale mountain, a tunnel to climb through, a selfie board, a golden pumpkin competition and pumpkin lattes, courtesy of Olive the Coffee Horsebox

Farmers James and David Nunn with their home-grown pumpkins - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The farmers' aim is to encourage members of the public to find out more about what they do and they are inviting them on a farm walk - with dogs welcome to accompany them. They will be able to enjoy 12km of grass margins which have been created around the crop fields.

It's the first time the Nunns - who farm about 2,000 acres between Stowupland and Framlingham - have ventured into pumpkin growing.

James planted about 20 different varieties - including white ones - and they have produced a crop of about 10,000 pumpkins of all shapes, colours and sizes.

The rich variety of pumpkins grown at Moat Farm, Middlewood Green, Stonham, near Stowmarket - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Although there were a few casualties as a result of the summer heatwave, they were delighted that most survived and thrived - despite having no irrigation. There were no inputs other than the seeds.

They were comparatively easy to grow, said James, who normally specialises in growing large-scale commodity crops such as cereals, oilseed rape, sugar beet and peas.

About 30 small white pumpkins from the patch have already gone to a wedding, where they will adorn the table sets.

"It's to get people on the farm and learn something about farming," explained James.

The Moat Farm pumpkin patch - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We haven't sprayed any chemicals on them - and any weeding has been mechanical. Eighty per cent of the seeds grew despite the drought and despite the drought we lost very few."

They had been "fun to grow", he said. They are looking at other possibilities such as pick-your-own lavender and sunflowers for future years.

Pumpkins will be priced £1 to £7.50 and entry and parking is free. The pumpkin patch will be open this weekend (October 15 and 16) and over half term from October 22 to 30.

The farm is located at Moat Farm, Middlewood Green, Stonham, near Stowmarket IP14 5HG.

Farmer James Nunn with some of the pumpkins he has grown - Credit: Charlotte Bond



