News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Stowmarket food and drink festival returning this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 3:24 PM July 1, 2022
Stowmarket Food Festival 2019

The festival is returning after a two year absence. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

The Stowmarket Food and Drink Festival is returning this Sunday following a two-year absence. 

The festival will be taking place between 10am and 4pm, celebrating local and regional produce.

A wide variety of food and drink will be available, including produce stalls, street food and pop-up bars. 

Stowmarket Food and Drink festival 2019.

A wide variety of food and drink will be on offer at the event. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

Musicians handpicked by the John Peel Centre will provide entertainment in the market square.  

The town centre will be the focal point of the festival, but there will be activities spread across the town.

Award-winning chefs including Sam Sturman, Chef Patron at Brewers Inn, Rattlesden, will be showcasing their skills at the John Peel Centre's kitchen theatre.

Nearby Red Gables will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a BBQ, live music and stalls. A variety of children's activities will also be taking place on the lawn.

Kitchen Theatre at John Peel Centre.

Kitchen Theatre at John Peel Centre. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
  2. 2 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
  3. 3 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
  1. 4 Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed
  2. 5 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town
  3. 6 Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast
  4. 7 One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
  5. 8 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
  6. 9 Torquay sign two released Ipswich Town players
  7. 10 Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy

The Regal will be showing food-themed pocket money movies Ratatouille and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, while the library will be hosting children's crafts.

The day coincides with the final day of the Food Museum's Beer and Brewing Festival, and children will be able to take part in activities like campfire and bread making, which can be booked here.


Sign for Stowmarket Food and Drink Festival.

The festival is taking place this Sunday. - Credit: Archant


Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Lottery ticket

Suffolk Live News

Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Victorian era end-terrace cottage on Church Street, Orford, which is for sale with 2-bed annex for £925k

'Abandoned' cottage and studio up for sale after huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen more than two weeks ago

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing Suffolk man last seen two weeks ago

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Bury St Edmunds cinema is starting dog-friendly screenings 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk cinema to allow dog owners to bring their pets to watch films

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon