Stowmarket food and drink festival returning this weekend

The festival is returning after a two year absence. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

The Stowmarket Food and Drink Festival is returning this Sunday following a two-year absence.

The festival will be taking place between 10am and 4pm, celebrating local and regional produce.

A wide variety of food and drink will be available, including produce stalls, street food and pop-up bars.

A wide variety of food and drink will be on offer at the event. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

Musicians handpicked by the John Peel Centre will provide entertainment in the market square.

The town centre will be the focal point of the festival, but there will be activities spread across the town.

Award-winning chefs including Sam Sturman, Chef Patron at Brewers Inn, Rattlesden, will be showcasing their skills at the John Peel Centre's kitchen theatre.

Nearby Red Gables will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a BBQ, live music and stalls. A variety of children's activities will also be taking place on the lawn.

Kitchen Theatre at John Peel Centre. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

The Regal will be showing food-themed pocket money movies Ratatouille and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, while the library will be hosting children's crafts.

The day coincides with the final day of the Food Museum's Beer and Brewing Festival, and children will be able to take part in activities like campfire and bread making, which can be booked here.





The festival is taking place this Sunday. - Credit: Archant



