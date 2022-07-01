Stowmarket food and drink festival returning this weekend
- Credit: Stowmarket Town Council
The Stowmarket Food and Drink Festival is returning this Sunday following a two-year absence.
The festival will be taking place between 10am and 4pm, celebrating local and regional produce.
A wide variety of food and drink will be available, including produce stalls, street food and pop-up bars.
Musicians handpicked by the John Peel Centre will provide entertainment in the market square.
The town centre will be the focal point of the festival, but there will be activities spread across the town.
Award-winning chefs including Sam Sturman, Chef Patron at Brewers Inn, Rattlesden, will be showcasing their skills at the John Peel Centre's kitchen theatre.
Nearby Red Gables will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a BBQ, live music and stalls. A variety of children's activities will also be taking place on the lawn.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
- 2 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
- 3 Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday
- 4 Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed
- 5 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town
- 6 Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast
- 7 One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
- 8 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
- 9 Torquay sign two released Ipswich Town players
- 10 Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy
The Regal will be showing food-themed pocket money movies Ratatouille and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, while the library will be hosting children's crafts.
The day coincides with the final day of the Food Museum's Beer and Brewing Festival, and children will be able to take part in activities like campfire and bread making, which can be booked here.