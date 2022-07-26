£5m funding boost to help get Gateway 14 up and running faster

The Range has submitted plans for a huge logistics unit at Gateway 14 - Credit: Jaynic

A project to build a huge business park by the A14 as part of the Freeport East project has been given a £5million boost to help get it off the ground faster.

Mid Suffolk councillors agreed the extra funding for the Gateway 14 project at Stowmarket.

Earlier this week it was revealed that The Range has submitted £200m plans for a warehouse of just over 1,000,000sq ft at the site and which will create 1,650 new jobs.

Councillors also decided to extend the peak debt threshold for Gateway 14 Limited to just under £43m. Gateway 14 Limited is one of two companies behind the project, and is owned by Mid Suffolk council.

The reasons provided were inflation in the construction market and the reduced period of delivery – due to interest in the site and timescales associated with Freeport East low tax, low regulation zone.

Conservative councillor Peter Gould said: “This is the only option that doesn’t interrupt or delay the continuing progress at Gateway 14.”

Director for assets and investments Emily Atack gave an assurance that the council and The Range - which will use only part of the business park site for its development - share aspirations for delivering a sustainable building and will work together to deliver “more than our requirements” in terms of environmental impact.

Green councillor Rachel Eburne said: “I have always supported Gateway 14 because I’m very pleased that we are investing in our local area.

“I think it is very important that the work being done to ensure the strong environmental credentials of the site pushes as far as possible.

“This is a site we own, and we need to show others what we can do in this area.”

Construction at Gateway 14 started in April, and all infrastructure and landscaping work is projected to be completed by Spring 2023. This was subject to the extra funding being provided.

The council expects the site to create up to 4,800 jobs in total and add between £75m and £250m to the economy.



