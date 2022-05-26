Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town

The plans, submitted by EG Group, are for land south of Gun Way and Thorney Way, close to the McDonalds and Costa Coffee. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for two new drive-through takeaway outlets in Stowmarket.

If the plans are approved, it is anticipated that there will be a Starbucks and a Leon coming to the town.

The plans, submitted by EG Group, are for land south of Gun Way and Thorney Way, close to McDonald's and Costa Coffee.

The scheme also includes 61 parking spaces, including four disabled bays, as well as two electric charging points.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Walsingham Planning, on behalf of EG Group, says: "The proposal will provide a new viable use for this vacant plot and will deliver an additional two commercial units to complement the existing food/leisure provision on the site.

"The proposed development will thus bring a vacant plot of land into productive, economic use, generate new jobs and ensure the completion of the mixed-use development south of Gun Cotton Way.

"The site is a sustainable and accessible location for the use proposed, and – in addition to providing roadside services - the proposal will provide additional facilities for local residents and employees of the nearby employment area."

A decision on the plans is expected in early July.