Stowmarket's Timberwolf bought by international group

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:15 PM November 4, 2021
The company is based in Stowmarket and chooses a charity to support each year

Timberwolf in Stowmarket has been acquired by an American company - Credit: Timberwolf

A wood chipper manufacturer in Stowmarket has been taken over by a leading American group. 

Timberwolf in the town, which manufactures and retails a broad range of commercial wood chippers in the UK and EU, has been bought by Texas-based Alamo Group. 

The American group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high-quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. The group operates 27 plants across North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Timberwolf, which has sold over 16,000 chippers since its inception in 1986, will operate within the Alamo Forestry and Tree Care Group.

Dave Howes, partner at FRP Corporate Finance, said: “Over the past three-and-a-half decades, Timberwolf has established itself as the UK’s largest distributor of commercial wood chippers, making it an attractive proposition to a group with Alamo’s ambitious international outlook.

"In becoming part of the group, Timberwolf’s future remains as bright as ever while providing the desired exit for its shareholders, who have played a key part in its success and growth to date.”

