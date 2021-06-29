More Suffolk and Essex towns to get ultra-fast fibre broadband

Published: 2:28 PM June 29, 2021

Lightspeed Broadband is expanding its full fibre broadband network to Suffolk and Essex - Credit: Lincolnshire Photographers

More towns in Suffolk and north Essex will have access to ultra-fast internet speeds - thanks to an upgrade.

Households in Stowmarket, Clacton, Frinton, Maldon and Witham will have access to speeds of up to 1,000Mbps as part of Lightspeed Broadband's expansion.

Work to bring the service to 10 towns across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk is due to commence in the autumn.

Overall, the company hopes to bring its full fibre network to 100,000 homes and businesses across the region by next year and 1million by 2025.

Steve Haines, Lightspeed Broadband chief executive, said: “We have been moving at ‘light speed’ to deliver our objectives to become a leading regional internet service provider and bring ultra-reliable, futureproof full fibre internet to thousands of homes and businesses across the East of England.

"Adding 10 build locations across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to our initial 10 in West Norfolk and South Lincolnshire further strengthens our position in the region."