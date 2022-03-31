'An event we should all be proud of': Stowmarket Town Awards launched

Local dignitaries, business people and community leaders came together at the Regal, Stowmarket, to launch the Stowmarket Town Awards 2022. - Credit: Billy Jupp

The 2022 Stowmarket Town Awards were formally launched on Thursday March 31, opening nominations to the public.

The launch event, at the Regal, Stowmarket, was attended by local business people, dignitaries, and community leaders. The awards recognise unsung heroes of Stowmarket, who make a difference in the community.

Previous winners have included recipients of honours from the Queen, British and world champions and award-winning businesses.

Mayor-elect Barry Salmon said: “The Town Awards recognise the great and the good of the town.

"This is my hometown and what I like about Stowmarket is that is full of wonderful people – without airs and graces – who nonetheless do truly remarkable things. The Stowmarket Town Awards is an event that we should all be proud of."

This year's award categories are:

Young Person of the Year Award

Teacher (or Youth Leader/Coach) of the Year Award

Caring for People Award

Community Hero of the Year Award

Sportsperson/team of the Year Award

Environment & Heritage Champion of the Year Award

Local Business of the Year Award

Service with a Smile Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Pride of Stowmarket Award

Former award winner, Jane Gurney BEM, said: “It is an immense privilege to be recognised by your friends, colleagues and neighbours within the local community.

"I have been remarkably fortunate to be singled out for an award when so many local people deserve recognition for their efforts.”

If you want to nominate an individual, group or business, or find out more information about the awards, you can do so online here.

Alternatively, nomination forms can be picked up from the following locations:

The Regal

Food Museum (Museum of East Anglian Life) shop

Cedars Park Community Centre

Stowmarket Library

Milton House

Nominations are open until Monday, June 20, with the full awards ceremony taking place at the John Peel Centre on September 30.