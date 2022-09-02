Student's app offers sustainable shopping experience

A student turned entrepreneur from East Suffolk is hoping to change the way we scroll with his new sustainable shopping app. - Credit: Joe Lipman/Name

A student turned entrepreneur from East Suffolk is hoping to change the way we scroll with his new sustainable shopping app.

Joe Lipman, 21, hails from Shipmeadow and is a politics and sociology student at the University of Edinburgh.

During the summer break, Joe has returned to Suffolk to work on an exciting new app he hopes will change the way we view sustainability.

'Name' is a platform which allows users to watch short videos, shop and earn, but all with a focus on social and environmental sustainability. - Credit: Name

'Name' is a platform which allows users to watch short videos, shop and earn, but all with a focus on social and environmental sustainability.

Joe said: "We're looking to make scrolling more purposeful and meaningful. All the products and brands on Name are verified and rated in accordance with their sustainability."

Joe first became invested in sustainable alternatives while he was still at school in Framlingham.

Joe Lipman with Name team members Marc Purves, Philipe Guayrd and Cyrus Pellet. - Credit: Name

He said lots of people "dig around the subject" but he believes the access and ease of engagement is a key factor missing from the market.

He founded the app while at university and has been shooting short-form videos with brands this summer, including Bury St Edmunds vintage and retro shop Bohemia.

The app's name was initially a placeholder sent to his investors in a PowerPoint proposal, but Joe soon came to realise that it meant so much more.

He added: "Your name is a personal identifier for you, but every person in the world has one.

"It tied into our concept so well - sustainability is about your personal choices and it will start to make a difference when everybody comes together."

'Name' is a platform which allows users to watch short videos, shop and earn, but all with a focus on social and environmental sustainability. - Credit: Name

Joe will be returning to Edinburgh for his third year at university in September, but has decided to take his studies part-time in order to concentrate on his new business.

After the app officially launches on the App Store on Thursday, September 22, Joe and his team are looking to secure funding for further development and content creation.

Joe is hoping the app will be a step in the right direction to embed sustainability in our every day lives, adding: "I can see a future in which sustainability isn't just an industry, it's part of our culture."