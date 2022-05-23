'New-look' Aldi store set to reopen in Sudbury, creating additional jobs

Sudbury's Aldi branch is set to reopen later this week - Credit: Google Maps

Sudbury's Aldi branch is set to reopen this week and will reveal a "fresh new look".

Reopening to shoppers on Thursday, May 26 at 8am, Aldi will introduce a "more customer-focused layout" to the Girling Street site.

The store had previously closed for refurbishment on May 14.

This transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Offering increased space, the "new-look" will have larger areas dedicated to fresh British meat and fish as well as all the popular products customers can expect to find in Aldi.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 32 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Sarah Stott, store manager, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store, which has 66 car parking spaces, is located in Girling Street and will be open from 8am until 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am until 5pm on Sundays.