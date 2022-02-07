News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sudbury pharmacy to close on Sundays due to 'low demand'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:12 PM February 7, 2022
Boots pharmacy will be no longer be open on Sundays due to "low demand"

Boots pharmacy will be no longer be open on Sundays due to "low demand" - Credit: Google Maps

A pharmacy in Sudbury will no longer be open on Sundays due to "low demand". 

Boots pharmacy in Market Hill will now only be open Monday to Saturday following a recent review, but the retail store will remain open on Sundays. 

A Boots spokesman said: “At Boots, we aim to serve our patients however and wherever they need us, both in stores and online.

"Following a recent review, we have adjusted our opening times at Sudbury Market Hill store.

"The pharmacy will no longer open on Sundays due to low demand, however our retail store will stay open between 10am-4pm on Sundays.

"Our core pharmacy services are still available from Monday to Friday 8.30am-6pm, and Saturday 8.30am-5.30pm, and we continue to offer a repeat prescription service to patients online via Boots.com.”

This news comes after the town was dealt a triple shop closure blow with Fat Face, WHSmith and the Post Office being set to close

However, the Post Office has since been offered a lifeline after a popular bakery revealed plans to expand and incorporate a branch within a new store.

