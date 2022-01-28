Parents’ fury as bouncy castle business leaves children in lurch

Marnie (left), Theo (top right) and Evie were all let down by Sudbury & Cornard Bouncy Castles and Soft Play when the boss didn't show up for their birthdays - Credit: Farren Hutchings/ Casey Page/ Jessie-Lou Richardson

Parents have accused a Suffolk bouncy castle business of not showing up to their children’s parties, leaving the youngsters distraught.

Three mums from Sudbury in their 20s told this newspaper that Sudbury & Cornard Bouncy Castles and Soft Play never delivered, leaving them “horribly stressed”.

Farren Hutchings, 26, booked the company in February 2021 for her daughter Marnie’s fifth birthday in July, paying a deposit of £21. Around 30 kids were scheduled to turn up at Long Melford Village Hall for a post-lockdown treat.

Her multiple calls to the company before the event to confirm details went unanswered.

Farren Hutchings' daughter Marnie had a great birthday, after the parents got together and improvised when the bouncy castle company failed to show - Credit: Farren Hutchings

On the day of the party, Ms Hutchings said it became apparent 30 minutes in that the unicorn bouncy castle and soft play equipment she had promised her daughter would not be arriving

“Eventually my partner got through to him and he claimed he and his team had Covid”, Ms Hutchings said. “He claimed he'd contacted me the night before to cancel but I had no voicemails, missed calls or emails.

“My daughter was crying her eyes out in the empty hall and the kids were so upset. We had to improvise and Marnie did have a lovely birthday, but it was horribly stressful.

“I got my deposit refunded in the end but I just don’t understand why you’d do that to children.”

Farren Hutchings and her daughter Marnie - Credit: Farren Hutchings

Fellow customers were given the same excuse when they received last minute cancellation texts. They managed to salvage their children’s parties by frantically calling other hire companies and getting lucky.

Casey Page, 24, was told at 8.15pm the night before her daughter Evie’s first birthday, on January 8, that the boss had tested positive for Covid and that all his other drivers “were on holiday”.

Despite asking several times, the Great Cornard mum still hasn’t been refunded her £27 deposit.

Evie Page enjoyed her first birthday, but only after her mum Casey began frantically contacting other companies for a last-minute bouncy castle hire - Credit: Casey Page

Jessie-Lou Richardson, 28, from Sudbury, received news at 7pm the night before her son Theo’s fourth-birthday on January 23 that the boss had “felt ill all day and had just tested positive for Covid”. He added that his other staff were away.

After we contacted the company, Ms Richardson was refunded the £80 she paid to hire the Paw Patrol bouncy castle.

‘He never revealed his name to us’

The customers said that the man behind the company never told them his name.

But previously, when Ms Richardson contacted the company Facebook page, a profile named “Danny Fisher” had responded, before deleting the comment and replying with the business’s profile instead.

In February 2020, a picture of Danny Fisher's “Inflatable Operator Attendant” certificate was also posted on the company's Facebook page.

Jessie-Lou Richardson and her four-year-old son, Theo - Credit: Jessie-Lou Richardson

Ms Richardson looked him up on social media after he left her in the lurch, and found the bouncy castle she had hired for her son advertised on Facebook Marketplace under Danny Fisher’s profile — as well as a dozen others.

“My friend messaged him as a prospective customer asking if she could come view it”, she said. “He said yes and gave her his address, even though he was meant to have Covid.

Google is littered with reviews describing a similar experience to Ms Richardson and the other mums.

When we called the number listed on Sudbury & Cornard Bouncy Castles website, there was no answer; nor on the Facebook page.

However, when we called the number listed under another business linked to Danny Fisher, a man called “Paul” answered and said he had never heard of Sudbury & Cornard Bouncy Castles and that the company was “nothing to do with him”.

He said: “If you have an issue with Sudbury & Cornard Bouncy Castles I suggest you contact them.”



