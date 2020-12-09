'It was like living in Magaluf' - Sudbury gaming bar tackles concerns to keep licence

Published: 12:25 PM December 9, 2020

Caffeine Lounge is situated in the Borehamgate precinct of Sudbury town centre and has already become popular with the locals. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS - Credit: Archant

A gaming bar in Sudbury open for just a year has been allowed to keep its licence after complaints of late night disturbance and anti-social behaviour, but amendments have been made to reduce problems.

The Caffeine Lounge gaming bar in Borehamgate was subject to a licence review hearing by Babergh District Council over three days, with grounds of the review including allegations of it being associated with public nuisance, late night noise between 11pm and 4am, anti-social behaviour, public urination, fighting, drunkenness, verbal abuse and continuous police callouts.

Councillor Trevor Cresswell who lives close to the venue and called for the review, in his representation said: "It was like living in Magaluf in August," and added: "It's changed our lives dramatically".

Chris Cornish, senior environment protection officer at the council said the first complaints lodged to the council were around a month after it opened at the end of November 2019.

He added: "I have never dealt with a licenced premises causing such regular nuisance at unsuitable times."

The Caffeine Lounge in Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, the venue's legal representation, David Dadds, said that additional door staff, no-queuing signs and limited numbers in the outside smoking areas had been implemented to address disturbance fears.

He stressed the venue was not a nightclub and said its capacity was low, adding: "We have taken steps to deal with the issues arising".

The hearing concluded last week, with a decision confirmed on Monday evening for the venue's licence to be modified to include fresh conditions.

Among those were the creation of a dispersal policy to prevent disturbance of people leaving at closing time, self-closing devices on external doors, a noise limiter on amplified music and no admittance to customers after 11pm Sunday-Thursday or after midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The committee's decision notice said that the consumption of alcohol, control of customers entering and leaving after 11pm and noise levels after 11pm were the primary causes for concern, and added that it was satisfied the conclusion was "an appropriate and proportionate decision".

The venue has been approached for comment.