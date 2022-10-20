Sudbury litter pickers collect 100 bags of rubbish in just five hours
- Credit: Ros Harding
Litter pickers in Sudbury collected more than 100 bags of rubbish from the Chilton industrial estate in just five hours.
In September, Sudbury Community Wardens and staff from Antec International-LANXESS picked up over 90 bin bags of general rubbish and 14 bags of tin cans on the estate in just five hours.
Sudbury community warden manager, Bradley Smith, said: “It was a pleasure to be asked by LANXESS to work with them on their performance culture day.
"It proves that close collaborations with local companies leads to a positive working partnership which can achieve great results and have a positive impact on the local environment and communities.
"Everyone that took part is a credit to LANXESS with many of them expressing an interest in getting involved in future volunteering activities."
Head of operations and plant management at LANXESS’, Dene Bates, said: “Everyone embraced the exercise enthusiastically and we are all very proud of what we achieved.”