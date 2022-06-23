Plans submitted to transform former Dorothy Perkins store in Suffolk town

The grade II listed building at 2 - 3 Market Hill, Sudbury, used to be occupied by Dorothy Perkins. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to transform a former Dorothy Perkins store in Sudbury have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

Submitted by Barry Drury Investments, the plans lodged with Babergh District Council involve changing the use of the Grade II-listed building at 2 - 3 Market Hill, Sudbury, into two retail units, two flats and a single dwelling over both floors at the rear of the building.

Ben Elvin planning consultancy said: "The site used to be occupied by Dorothy Perkins store and has been vacant since they departed.

"The applicant is aiming to provide smaller retail units that are more likely to find an end-user in the current market and to make use of the large storage areas at the first floor and at the rear to provide some small units of accommodation.

"It's a listed building so care has been taken to retain the historic frontage and to only make changes wherever necessary.

"The applicant is hopeful that the council will see the benefits of bringing the building into a viable use, hopefully bringing employment and increased footfall into the town centre".