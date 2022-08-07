News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Plans for former Dorothy Perkins store in Suffolk town withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 AM August 7, 2022
The grade II listed building at 2 - 3 Market Hill, Sudbury, used to be occupied by Dorothy Perkins.

The grade II listed building at 2 - 3 Market Hill, Sudbury, used to be occupied by Dorothy Perkins. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to transform a former Dorothy Perkins store in Sudbury have been withdrawn.

The project, submitted by Barry Drury Investments to Babergh District Council, was seeking to change the use of the Grade II listed building at 2-3 Market Hill.

The developers planned to transform the building into two retail units, two flats and a single dwelling over both floors at the rear of the building.

The plans were withdrawn to allow more information about the listed building to be gathered and could be resubmitted once this has happened.

The planning and heritage statement, prepared by Ben Elvin planning, says: "The proposed dwellings would not have a detrimental impact on the existing shops nor result in the cessation of the shop use within the Principal Shopping Area.

"The proposal provides a viable use of the existing listed building in a manner that sustains it for future generations."

However, both the Sudbury Society and the Sudbury Town Council objected to the original plans. The town council said they were concerned about the provision of fire exits in the proposed project.

Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The Pine Lodge camp site near Blythburgh in East Suffolk

East Suffolk Council

New twist in 12-year planning battle over Suffolk camp site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Parcels dumped in a bush

Mid Suffolk Council

Investigation launched after EVRi parcels found dumped in hedge

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place after a body was found following concerns for the safety of a man in Colchester. 

Police cordon in place as man's body found

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna shakes Idris El Mizounis hand as he comes off the pitch.

Football | Analysis

Seven players who could leave Town this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon