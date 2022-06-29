New health food store to open in Suffolk market town centre

A new health food store is set to open in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Grape Tree Health

A new health food store is set to open in a Suffolk market town.

Grape Tree Health Foods is to open a new health and wellbeing store in Sudbury town centre.

The health food store is set to open in the former Shoe Zone building, in North Street, after the store closed down earlier this year.

Grape Tree sells a variety of health foods and superfoods, as well as personal care and wellbeing products, including its own 100pc organic range.

Founder Nick Shutts said: "We are delighted to be opening in Sudbury.

"We are looking forward to bringing our Grape Tree feel good food message to the area and to welcoming new faces into the store.

"It has been a privilege to be able to create new jobs right now and we look forward to becoming a byword for affordable health foods in Sudbury."



