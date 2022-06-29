News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

New health food store to open in Suffolk market town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:31 PM June 29, 2022
A new health food store is set to open in Sudbury town centre

A new health food store is set to open in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Grape Tree Health

A new health food store is set to open in a Suffolk market town. 

Grape Tree Health Foods is to open a new health and wellbeing store in Sudbury town centre. 

The health food store is set to open in the former Shoe Zone building, in North Street, after the store closed down earlier this year. 

Grape Tree sells a variety of health foods and superfoods, as well as personal care and wellbeing products, including its own 100pc organic range. 

Founder Nick Shutts said: "We are delighted to be opening in Sudbury.

"We are looking forward to bringing our Grape Tree feel good food message to the area and to welcoming new faces into the store.

"It has been a privilege to be able to create new jobs right now and we look forward to becoming a byword for affordable health foods in Sudbury." 


Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Gun Cotton Way roundabout and design of the artwork

Planning

Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
EADT NEWS PICTURE GALLERYA spring view of Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.PIX PHIL MORLEY 28

5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Vaclav Hladky warms up before the game at Needham Market

Ipswich Town Transfer News

McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon