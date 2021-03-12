Published: 11:00 AM March 12, 2021

Lewis Sell and Reese Prince are launching their own food delivery service in Sudbury and the surrounding villages called Cluck & Waffle. - Credit: Michael Munns

Two friends are bringing their passion for cooking to life with a new street food delivery service which they hope will bring something different to the Sudbury food scene.

Lewis Sell, 32 and Reese Prince, 29, have been friends for more than 15 years and have always dreamed of starting their own food business.

The former Sudbury Upper (now Ormiston Sudbury Academy) students have decided to take the plunge creating their own food delivery service called Cluck & Waffle, cooking unique American-style dishes for people in their hometown.

The pair both work nine to five jobs, Mr Sell as a financial advisor, and Mr Prince as a stock taker, but are putting everything they have into their passion for food.

Once open on Friday, April 2, Cluck & Waffle will serve up fresh fried chicken and waffles, chicken burgers and a range of exciting sides, while catering to the UK palette.

The pair have always been known to send endless photos of food in the Whatsapp group chat and always bring creative dishes to BBQs, so they are looking forward to putting their own twist on the American cuisine.

"Cluck & Waffle is born out of our passion for food as we absolutely love to cook," he said.

"It has been a fantasy for such a long time, but now it is becoming a reality and we can't wait."

Mr Prince took a catering course at college, but apart from that the two are both self-taught chefs, often seeking advice from friends in the food industry and learning as they go.

Cluck & Waffle owners Lewis Sell and Reese Prince say they are excited to bring their passion to life. - Credit: Michael Munns

Initially, they planned to offer gourmet cheese toasties, but after a trip to Miami Mr Prince realised that chicken and waffles were the route they wanted to go down.

Mr Sell said: "There is not a lot of variety in the Sudbury food scene, nothing strikes me as anything different or out of the norm.

"We will be bringing a bit of the American classics with our own twist to cater to the British palette."

Most of the sauces will be homemade and the pair hope to cater for everybody, offering both vegan and gluten-free options.

They are also sourcing their food locally, with meat from butcher Jamie's Meat Inn who they described as going "above and beyond" to help them fulfil their vision.

If the business is a success they would love to expand and open a physical location in Sudbury, but for now it is all about getting the food right as the "integrity is paramount".

They have started taking delivery bookings on their Facebook page, but will not be offering collection until Covid regulations ease.

They will deliver to people living in Sudbury, Glemsford, Long Melford and Great Cornard or within 20 minutes of the catering trailer, which has been wired into a unit just off the Chilton Industrial Estate and was wrapped by Vinyl Vision Graphics.

You will also to be able to see Cluck & Waffle at their very first face-to-face event at the Nethergate Brewery on Thursday, April 15.