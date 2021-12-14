Toolstation branch opens in Sudbury

A new Toolstation branch has opened in Sudbury - Credit: Toolstation

A new store of DIY chain Toolstation has opened in a Suffolk town.

The new branch in Martins Close on the Chilton Industrial Estate opened to the public on Monday, December 6.

The opening of the store has created seven new jobs in the area and bringing essential products to local trade and DIY customers.

A spokesman for Toolstation said: "The knowledgeable Sudbury branch team will be on hand with expert advice and reliable service.

The new branch is in the Chilton Industrial estate in Sudbury - Credit: Toolstation

"Toolstation offers a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in branch and online, demonstrating Toolstation’s commitment to quickly and conveniently provide trade, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any task."

The store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.