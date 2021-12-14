Toolstation branch opens in Sudbury
- Credit: Toolstation
A new store of DIY chain Toolstation has opened in a Suffolk town.
The new branch in Martins Close on the Chilton Industrial Estate opened to the public on Monday, December 6.
The opening of the store has created seven new jobs in the area and bringing essential products to local trade and DIY customers.
A spokesman for Toolstation said: "The knowledgeable Sudbury branch team will be on hand with expert advice and reliable service.
"Toolstation offers a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in branch and online, demonstrating Toolstation’s commitment to quickly and conveniently provide trade, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any task."
The store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 2 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
- 3 'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road
- 4 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
- 5 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
- 6 Lateral flow test supply problems: where can I get one in Suffolk?
- 7 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
- 8 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak
- 9 McGreal on whether he might still be in charge for Sunderland visit
- 10 'We don't have the luxury of time' - Suffolk GP on Omicron