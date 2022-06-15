News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sudbury set for replacement Post Office after two weeks with no service

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:37 AM June 15, 2022
Market Hill Post Office branch in Sudbury

The replacement Post Office for Sudbury is now set to reopen on Wednesday, June 22. - Credit: Google Maps

Sudbury's replacement Post Office is now set to reopen on Wednesday, June 22 - close to two weeks after the closure of their previous branch on Market Hill.

At Sudbury's annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 24, it was announced that an interim Post Office would be situated in the Borehamgate Precinct.

The Market Hill branch closed on Thursday, June 9 and originally it had been anticipated that the mobile unit would be operational by Tuesday, June 14. 

However, the temporary Sudbury Post Office is now set to reopen on Wednesday, June 22, meaning Sudbury will now be without a Post Office for close to two weeks.

The new service will be opening at Unit 8 in Borehamgate Shopping Centre and will be open from Monday-Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am-2.30pm.

Post Office network provision lead Wendy Hamilton said: "We are delighted to be restoring services to Sudbury as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"This temporary solution allows us to quickly restore Post Office services whilst we work towards a permanent solution."

