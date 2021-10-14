News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:41 PM October 14, 2021   
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Sudbury and given it a whole new look. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The parents of Teigan Bayliss are breathing a new lease of life into a Sudbury pub - and it will also be a venue for fundraising events for their daughter.

Beckie and Tony Bayliss have taken on the Maldon Grey, which they will open to the public tomorrow evening.

The couple, who are based in Great Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds, have appeared in the media over the years for raising awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies on the lips.

Tony and Beckie Bayliss have been fundraising for their daughter Teigan, who has cerebral palsy.

Tony and Beckie Bayliss, who have taken on the Maldon Grey, have been fundraising for their daughter Teigan, who has cerebral palsy. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Their daughter Teigan, now aged 10, contracted neonatal herpes and was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy, the result of meningitis.

Fundraising for Teigan's care is ongoing - and the Maldon Grey will host events to support costs, for example for equipment. 

Beckie, 43, said: "We will hopefully bring a community, family feel to the pub and we look forward to meeting everyone who will come and see us."

Beckie and husband Tony, who are franchisees at the Maldon Grey, have a background in hospitality, and the first pub they ran together was the Rose and Crown in Beck Row.

Teigan Bayliss when she was younger. Her smile inspired a festival called TeigyFest. 

Teigan Bayliss when she was younger. Her smile inspired a festival called TeigyFest. - Credit: Tony Bayliss

Thousands of pounds have been spent on revamping the Maldon Grey, which is on the border with Great Cornard, including a building outside that will show sports, a pagoda with lighting and heating, new garden furniture and redecoration.

The food menus include options for children, seniors, breakfasts and Sundays.

Beckie said they had employed 13 people so far, adding they were keen to be flexible employers after "what we have gone through with Teigan".

The new team at The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new team at The Maldon Grey. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"That's what we love about working in hospitality," she said.

The total staff team of 17 also includes Beckie and Tony's sons Phillip and Scott.

The pub will show sports, has a pool table and darts and will host karaoke nights on a Friday and live bands, with fundraising nights for Teigan.

Beckie said: "Teigan also loves her music."

Those events will also give the family the chance to raise awareness about the herpes simplex virus that causes neonatal herpes – and make people more aware of the dangers of kissing a newborn.

She said fundraising for her daughter's care is ongoing, adding they have just paid a £5,000 deposit for a mobility car.

The opening night tomorrow, October 15, will feature a bouncy castle and Olaf character from Disney's Frozen.

The Maldon Grey is on Facebook and Instagram.


