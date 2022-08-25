Sudbury solar park plans approved

The site on the Chilton industrial estate that has been the subject of plans for a solar farm. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a solar farm that will make a Sudbury firm "nearly self-sufficient" have been approved by the Babergh planning committee.

The project was submitted by JCS Hi-Torque, a company that manufactures specialist equipment for industrial applications, and owns a factory close to the site, in June.

The scheme includes 1,764 panels, capable of producing 803 MWh (megawatt hour) per year, on vacant land adjacent to the factory - on Chilton industrial estate.

There were no supporters, objectors or applicant representation present at the meeting.

The vote concluded with 10 in favour and one against the plans.

The ward member was present for the committee - and supported the project in principle.

The committee report - which recommended approval of the project - said: "The proposed solar park has been designed by JCS Hi-Torque Ltd. to allow the business to be nearly self-sufficient in energy production, protecting the business from high energy costs and fluctuations of electricity prices.

"This would significantly improve the long-term prospects of the business and help protect 88 skilled jobs.

"It would also significantly lower the carbon footprint of the business and allow the staff to have the benefit of electric car charging which, coupled with an electric car leasing scheme, would help employees lower their commuting costs."

The plans were originally planned to be discussed at August 10's planning committee - but the meeting was curtailed during discussions on Churchill Retirement Living's controversial Belle Vue Park retirement home plans.