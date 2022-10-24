Unbelievable Jeff - Suffolk pub win evening with Sky Sports presenter

The White Horse in Sudbury has won an evening with Jeff Stelling - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk pub will host a very special guest when TV presenter Jeff Stelling pops in for the evening next month.

The White Horse in Sudbury has won an evening with the Sky Sports presenter beating 50 other pubs to the prize through a Greene King competition.

Jeff Stelling has been the host of Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports since 1994 and has also had a stint hosting Countdown on Channel 4.

He has also done a lot for Prostate Cancer, raising money for the charity by walking vast distances including from Hartlepool United to Wembley Stadium in London, raising £420,000.

How EXCITING is this!!! We won a competition and the prize was an evening of @JeffStelling visiting your pub. So, on wed 16th of November the man himself will be in the building! Time to be confirmed. Hope they've told him 😂@TownOfSudbury @SudburyMercury @SudburyTC @SFPSudbury pic.twitter.com/itW7WMA3vY — White Horse Sudbury (@newwhitehorse97) October 24, 2022

In order to win the prize, owners of the Sudbury pub, Gary and Ashley Addison, had to write a letter to Greene King as to why they should win the prize and have the presenter go to their premises.

In the letter, Gary and Ashley said: "To be given an opportunity to have someone famous visit our little pub would be a little lift for us as a business and also a well earned treat for the people of Sudbury."

Ashley said: "There's no point writing about you and how great you think your business is, it is about the people that come in here.

The White Horse pub in Sudbury has won a competition to have Jeff Stelling for an evening - Credit: Archant

"We had to step back and think, it has been a rough couple of years for the community and we need to make it about them.

"We care about our customers and worry for them and value them, so we wanted to do this for them."

Ashley, who isn't a football fan, has said that her husband and co-owner of The White Horse, Gary, is very excited about Jeff Stelling going to the pub.

The letter finished by saying: "This would be a little nod from the Gods that we are doing a good job.

"Plus, who doesn't want a beer with Jeff?!"

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling - Credit: Archant

Jeff will be at the White Horse in Sudbury on Wednesday, November 16.