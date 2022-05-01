New wine boutique in Suffolk town has successful official opening

The new wine shop in Sudbury had its official opening yesterday - Credit: David Higgleton

A new wine boutique offering a selection of wines has been officially opened in Sudbury.

Owned by John Greenwold, the Wine Boutique in Gaol Lane had a soft opening last month but was officially opened by the mayor of Sudbury yesterday, Saturday, April 30.

The new shop was packed out with people wanting to get a taste of the wide selection of wines on offer.

The new Wine Boutique proved popular with the locals during its official opening yesterday - Credit: David Higgleton

Mr Greenwold, who also owns wine shops in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Dereham and Frinton said he chose to open his new wine boutique in Sudbury because the town is close to his company's base and it is a place he likes "very much".

Although the Wine Boutique had its official opening yesterday, the shop has been open for the past week.

Mr Greenwold said: "It went well, it was a soft opening so we didn't shout too loudly but it was very encouraging."

Owner, John outside the new Wine Boutique in Gaol Lane - Credit: David Higgleton

Mr Greenwold, who is an importer of wine believes the Wine Boutique, which is being managed by Kate Wolton will "hit the spot" with the people of Sudbury as his business looks to offer locals a unique experience.

He added: "It's early days and we are going to have to gage the reaction but the offer is exceptional value for money and the quality of the product is very high so I am confident we will hit the spot.

The Wine Boutique manager Kate Wolton (left) behind the bar during the official opening day - Credit: David Higgleton

"I import from mostly Europe and South America but we do also have some Australian, New Zealand and South African on the shelf but they become via an agent and not directly shipped in."

Customers will be able to chose from over 200 wines on offer and the shop does have a drinking license so if people cannot wait to get home to try out their chosen bottle they can pay an extra £7 to drink it inside the shop.

The Wine Boutique also sells a wide variety of beers.

There are over 200 wines to chose from in the new Wine Boutique - Credit: David Higgleton



