News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

New wine boutique in Suffolk town has successful official opening

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM May 1, 2022
Updated: 4:44 PM May 1, 2022
The new wine shop in Sudbury had its official opening yesterday

The new wine shop in Sudbury had its official opening yesterday - Credit: David Higgleton

A new wine boutique offering a selection of wines has been officially opened in Sudbury. 

Owned by John Greenwold, the Wine Boutique in Gaol Lane had a soft opening last month but was officially opened by the mayor of Sudbury yesterday, Saturday, April 30. 

The new shop was packed out with people wanting to get a taste of the wide selection of wines on offer. 

The new Wine Boutique proved popular with the locals during its official opening yesterday

The new Wine Boutique proved popular with the locals during its official opening yesterday - Credit: David Higgleton

Mr Greenwold, who also owns wine shops in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Dereham and Frinton said he chose to open his new wine boutique in Sudbury because the town is close to his company's base and it is a place he likes "very much".

Although the Wine Boutique had its official opening yesterday, the shop has been open for the past week. 

Mr Greenwold said: "It went well, it was a soft opening so we didn't shout too loudly but it was very encouraging."

Owner, John outside the new Wine Boutique in Gaol Lane

Owner, John outside the new Wine Boutique in Gaol Lane - Credit: David Higgleton

Mr Greenwold, who is an importer of wine believes the Wine Boutique, which is being managed by Kate Wolton will "hit the spot" with the people of Sudbury as his business looks to offer locals a unique experience. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes
  2. 2 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
  3. 3 Café and store plans held up by highways objection
  1. 4 Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following 4-0 Charlton win
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Charlton win
  4. 7 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
  5. 8 New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time
  6. 9 Could you offer these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
  7. 10 'Nice to send fans off feeling positive' - McKenna on 4-0 Charlton win

He added: "It's early days and we are going to have to gage the reaction but the offer is exceptional value for money and the quality of the product is very high so I am confident we will hit the spot.

The Wine Boutique manager Kate Wolton (left) behind the bar during the official opening day

The Wine Boutique manager Kate Wolton (left) behind the bar during the official opening day - Credit: David Higgleton

"I import from mostly Europe and South America but we do also have some Australian, New Zealand and South African on the shelf but they become via an agent and not directly shipped in."

Customers will be able to chose from over 200 wines on offer and the shop does have a drinking license so if people cannot wait to get home to try out their chosen bottle they can pay an extra £7 to drink it inside the shop. 

The Wine Boutique also sells a wide variety of beers. 

There are over 200 wines to chose from in the new Wine Boutique

There are over 200 wines to chose from in the new Wine Boutique - Credit: David Higgleton


Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

A new wine bar, 1975, is opening in Gobbitts Yard, Woodbridge

Food and Drink

New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Football

'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary

Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk mum has been found guilty of child cruelty after her 14-week-old baby died

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon