East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Aldi announces plans to create 80 jobs in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:10 AM October 18, 2022
Aldi supermarket sign

Aldi are looking to create almost 100 jobs in Suffolk ahead of the festive period - Credit: Archant

Budget supermarket Aldi is set to create roles across Suffolk ahead of the festive period. 

Aldi, which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket, is searching for people of all levels of experience to fill its 80 available roles across the county. 

Both temporary and permanent roles will be available in stores across Suffolk. 

Store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 and Aldi remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our Regional Distribution Centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

