"Amazing" innovation and a spirit of co-operation helped Suffolk and Norfolk to attract more than £43m in investment in the year to the end of March 2022.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) - which held its annual general meeting on September 21 - said the counties' companies received £5.8m of grants from all of the schemes it ran during the year - and attracted a total of £43.2m in investment.

They were helped through the pandemic with £2m worth of grants from the Business Resilience and Recovery Scheme, and secured £32.1m from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

Thirteen firms shared £0.5m of funding from the GTI Fund and 23 were awarded a slice of £2.4m from the Growing Business Fund. Meanwhile, 21 small businesses scooped Grow It grants worth a total of £115K.

New Anglia Growth Hub provided 5,503 hours of support to local businesses and engaged with 556 new businesses

C-J Green, who chairs the economic development body, said she was "incredibly proud" of what the LEP had achieved with its partners and its role in helping businesses through a difficult time for the economy over the last year.

"We have done sterling work in developing apprenticeships, helping businesses upskill their employees and promoting job and training vacancies through our Job Support Programme. And we have seen extraordinary facilities built which would never have seen the light of day without our involvement," she said.

“Despite the damage inflicted on our economy by the pandemic and the spectre of soaring energy costs, there is much for Norfolk and Suffolk to be optimistic about.

"We are home to some amazing innovation, we offer a supportive environment for businesses which are starting up or relocating here, and we have world-leading clusters in fast-growing sectors. And perhaps most importantly of all, we have a spirit of collaboration.”

LEP chief executive Chris Starkie said the past year had been "busy and incredibly rewarding" for the LEP.

"We also saw a lot of the exciting projects that we have invested in and supported come to fruition – the Digi-Tech Factory at City College Norwich, funded via our Growth Deal, The Hold in Ipswich – made possible via our Growing Places Fund, and the Cornhill building in Bury St Edmunds, supported with money we secured from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

“Our business advisers at New Anglia Growth Hub have meanwhile continued to provide invaluable support to local companies, helping them access vital funding through the Growth Through Innovation Fund, Small Grant Scheme and Road to Net Zero grants.

"More than 200 businesses benefited from our Peer Networks, a national peer-to-peer networking programme for ambitious SME leaders, while Scale Up New Anglia also assisted business owners with ambitious plans for growth. Business support will be very much at the heart of the LEP’s plans over the next year.”