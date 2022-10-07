Suffolk and Norfolk businesses have found themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, latest British Chambers of Commerce QES figures suggest - Credit: Phil Morley

Confidence among Norfolk and Suffolk's businesses has plummeted as economic forces drag them down, new figures suggest.

Soaring inflation and falling sales are hitting turnover and profits in sectors from manufacturing to retail and wholesale and hospitality, the British Chamber of Commerce's Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) for the third quarter of 2022 reveals.

A poll of more than 5,200 firms nationally took place between August 22 and September 16 - even before sterling took a hit and markets shuddered following the Truss government's ill-fated mini-budget on September 23.

The survey indicated significant declines in business sales, cashflow, and profit expectations. Business confidence plummeted with 44% expecting turnover to rise in the next year compared to 54% in the second quarter, while a quarter expected their turnover to fall. Both domestic and export sales were under pressure, the survey found.

Companies across Norfolk and Suffolk have been hit by challenges across the board.

“Many firms are caught in the pincer movement of soaring inflation and rising interest rates," said Norfolk Chambers chief executive Nova Fairbank. "The devaluation of the pound has also added a huge cost base for businesses reliant on imports. Businesses now desperately need to see economic stability in order to rebuild the confidence to invest.”

Businesses now desperately need economic stability says Nova Fairbank, chief operating officer for Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

An analysis of the QES data by Suffolk Knowledge - part of Suffolk County Council - found the biggest business activity declines for manufacturers were in export sales and orders- which dropped 49%, investment in plant and machinery which fell 28% and employment expectations which dropped 22%. Service company declines were more muted - although there was a big decline in domestic orders of 35% and domestic sales - down 31%.

Suffolk Chamber's communications boss Paul Simon said: “The data from this survey shows that businesses are on the brink of really difficult times and are looking to the government to help stabilise the longer-term economic outlook to allow them to rejuvenate their investment plans."

Businesses are on the brink of really difficult times says Paul Simon at Suffolk Chamber - Credit: Nicky West Photography/Suffolk Chamber

He urged the government to invest in the region's infrastructure - which the chamber believes is key to unlocking its true potential. Top of Suffolk chamber's wish-list are improvements to its A14 artery from the Port of Felixstowe to the Midlands and to the region's 5G infrastructure.

“A purposeful programme of infrastructure upgrades will be like a magnet in drawing the skills base of Suffolk in an upwards direction, including through the Suffolk & Norfolk Local Skills Improvement Plan which is being run by Suffolk and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce,” he said.

Damping down inflation is key, chamber experts suggest. The national QES found 84% of firms cited inflation as a growing concern to their business – by far the highest level on record. But a rising proportion (37%) were also worried about rising interest rates.

"We can conclude that the cost of living, inflation and fuel and utility costs are biting hard across all our sectors," said Ms Fairbank.

“Forty-nine per cent of manufacturers and 40% of the services sector are at full capacity. However, 83% of manufacturers and 56% of service industries are expecting their prices to rise in the next three months. For manufacturing, pay settlements, raw material prices, utility bills and fuel costs are the key challenges and for the service sector it is fuel costs and utilities. Both sectors stated their biggest concern was inflation."







