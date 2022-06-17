Small businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk will get a chance to ramp up growth through a new LEP scheme - Credit: Archant

A new drive to help promising small businesses to grow quickly is set to be launched across Suffolk and Norfolk.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's High Growth Network Programme is due to launch in July and is aimed at ambitious microbusinesses from across the region.

It will include a "short but intensive" curriculum to provide "structure, clarity and direction" for the intake.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) high growth network facilitator Roxy Seabourne - Credit: Roxy Seaborne

The programme is being spearheaded by high growth network facilitator Roxy Seabourne, who joined New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership in 2021 as a business adviser.

"In February, I volunteered to help co-ordinate the Peer Networks Programme and when it finished in March, the Growth Hub realised there was a gap in the support we offer to the smaller, ambitious businesses in our remit. We are now working on a brand new programme for high growth businesses to enable the continuity of support moving forward," she said.

"Business can be lonely and I’m keen to create a community of successful collaborators, a network of local business owners who can reach out to each other for support when things get tough and opportunities as they arise.

"The fully-funded support is worth over £3,000 per participant, so taking the time to participate and get the most out of the programme would be a significant investment in their personal and professional growth."

It would be an "exciting opportunity", she said. The syllabus has been designed by Ms Seabourne and colleague Robert Turnbull and they are currently working on getting it accredited through the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs (IOEE) as a nationally recognised qualification.

After that, they will be working hard to recruit the first cohort, due to start in July, she said.

The entrepreneur - who has worked across a range of areas including psychology, business strategy, sales and marketing and finance - acknowledged hat setting up in business can be time-consuming and frustrating due to the "immense amount of information out there".

"If you break it down logically, your foundations should be based around your reasons for starting a business in the first place - ie, where you want to be - and should reflect your values.

"Being able to help businesses plan for success and access the working capital they need to get them there is an absolute joy," she said.

The programme - designed to run alongside the day-to-day management of small businesses - involves opportunities to implement skills learnt in the session straight into the business over the course of the following two weeks.

Cohorts of around eight participants will move through the course, which will provide 12 hours of support via a hybrid of workshops and peer settings where business owners can learn independently and from each other.

Areas covered will include vision and goals, marketing strategies, sales, operations and finance - with an over-arching plan of action.

"Regardless of the allotted 12 hours, I’m fully committed to helping small business owners make their business work for them and get them to where they want to be, so will make myself available for any clients who require additional one to one support," she said.

The pandemic led to a surge in the number of people deciding to start their own business, she said, leading to a "huge" number of relatively new businesses with a viable product or service which lack the structure needing for scaling.

"The sessions are most suitable for businesses who have been trading for more than a year, have three or more employees and have the desire to level up in the next 12 months," she said.

"Once we have set the solid foundations with the High Growth Network Programme, there are a number of internal and external pathways they can access via the Growth Hub, including Scale Up New Anglia."



