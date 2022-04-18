News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk artists shortlisted for scholarship to have work showcased in London

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM April 18, 2022
Clark Broadwood-Smith (left), Emily Gillbanks (top right) and Louisa Clark (Bottom Right)

The three Suffolkers shortlisted for the scholarship. Clark Broadwood-Smith (left), Emily Gillbanks (top right) and Louisa Clark (Bottom Right) - Credit: Clark Broadwood-Smith/Emily Gillbanks/Louisa Clark

Three Suffolk artists have been shortlisted for a prestigious Royal Society of British Arts (RBA) award. 

Louisa Clark, Emily Gillbanks and Clark Broadwood-Smith have all been shortlisted for the RBA Rome Scholarship. 

The scholarship highlights 40 talented artists under the age of 35 and offers the chance to go to the Italian city and gives them a chance to showcase their work at Sala Uno, a highly prestigious gallery and international arts centre. 

A piece of artwork by one of the Suffolk nominees, Clark Broadwood Smith.

A piece of artwork by one of the Suffolk nominees, Clark Broadwood Smith. - Credit: JESSE WILD

In being shortlisted for the scholarship, the artists are known as ‘Rising Stars’ within the RBA, and have a showcase held in Mayfair, London by the ROSL (Royal Over-Seas League). 

One of the nominees, Emily Gillbanks, went to school in Sudbury, and studied Fine Arts at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich. 

Emily Gillbanks with work

Emily Gillbanks from Sudbury with a piece of her artwork. She is currently working on more art to showcase in London for the RBA Rising Stars exhibition - Credit: Emily Gillbanks

The 23-year-old said: It feels exciting to be part of the RBA rising stars exhibition.  

“Knowing that I have been shortlisted alongside fellow Artists from Suffolk Louisa Clark and Clark Broadwood-Smith is rewarding to know it could be one of us."

Emily is in the final term of her MA in Painting at the Royal College of Art and has just been awarded the Fribourg Philanthropies Painting Prize. 

Louisa Clark from Bury St Edmunds with a piece of her work. The 23-year

Louisa Clark from Bury St Edmunds with a piece of her work. The 23-year-old is hoping to continue her studio in London and create more pieces. - Credit: Louisa Clark

Louisa Clark, 23 from Bury St Edmunds, is another nominated. 

She said: “Having my work in the RBA rising stars exhibition is a great opportunity to exhibit my work amongst a group of talented emerging artists over a three-month period in central London. 

“Over the next couple of years, I’m hoping to maintain my studio practice in London, building a strong body of work and continuing to show and exhibit work in a variety of spaces, environments, and groups.” 

Louisa Clark

Louisa Clark with more artwork - Credit: Louisa Clark

Clark Broadwood-Smith, 26, is also from Bury St Edmunds. He has also been nominated after coming across the scholarship are searching for artist residencies in Italy, having always wanted to study and work in Italy. 

He said: “Being shortlisted for the scholarship is such a great opportunity.  

“I’m very grateful to have been selected, especially as there are a lot of very talented young artists out there at the moment. 

Clark Broadwood-Smith from Bury St Edmunds noticed the scholarship while searching for artist residencies in Italy.

Clark Broadwood-Smith from Bury St Edmunds noticed the scholarship while searching for artist residencies in Italy. - Credit: Clark Broadwood-Smith

“Claude Monet and Giorgio de Chirico showed work with the society back in the day.  

I grew up looking at their work, so it’s quite an honour to show with the RBA.” 

