Your favourite pub, restaurant, café and hotel in Suffolk revealed

Published: 11:30 AM September 17, 2021

Susie Medland of Munchies in Aldeburgh, which has been named Suffolk's best café - Credit: Charlotte Bond

We asked East Anglian Daily Times readers to vote for their favourite pub, restaurant, café and hotel in Suffolk - and now we can reveal the winners.

This newspaper held a poll earlier in September ahead of National Hospitality Day this Saturday, which is aiming to support the industry after a Covid-hit 18 months.

After dozens of nominations, the shortlist was narrowed down and readers had their say on which venues deserved to be commended for their impeccable service and contributions to the community.

Here's the winners of the Suffolk Hospitality Heroes Awards:

Best pub: Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

This west Suffolk pub, managed by Chris Poole, serves "outstanding service and great food", according to one happy customer who nominated them.

You may also want to watch:

Readers also reserved praise for the pub's staff, whose service was described as "second to none".

Mr Poole said: "We're up front and honest with everything we do. To win is fantastic, to be honest. It's nice to get some recognition after the last 18 months.

"There are so many hospitality venues in Suffolk, so it's great to be chosen as the best."

Best restaurant: Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

The Cock Horse Inn in Lavenham was praised by EADT readers - Credit: Cock Horse Inn

Readers were so delighted with the Cock Horse that they also picked it as the best restaurant in Suffolk in our poll.

Again, the service provided by the staff was one of the reasons the pub was rated so highly - with one voter saying they are greeted by "smiley faces, no matter what".

Best café: Munchies, Aldeburgh

Munchies is in Aldeburgh's High Street, a short walk from the beachfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Susie Medland, who runs the café in the seaside town, and her team have been recognised for the work they did to support the community in the Covid lockdowns.

Ms Medland helped bring food to shielding neighbours in east Suffolk in the pandemic and her efforts have been rewarded as Munchies was named Suffolk's best café.

One voter nominated Munchies because "the owner did so much for the local community during lockdown".

Best hotel: Swan Hotel & Spa, Lavenham

The Swan at Lavenham has been crowned Suffolk's best hotel - Credit: Gregg Brown

Set in the idyllic village of Lavenham, the Swan was praised by readers for being "an excellent place to eat and stay".

A number of voters also said they had attended weddings at the Swan, describing it as a "fabulous venue".