Published: 1:00 PM October 27, 2021

Last year’s winner, StrategiQ Marketing, was commended for its clear strategy, focus on excellence and deep investment in people - Credit: StrategiQ Marketing

The winner of Business of the Year at this year's Suffolk Business Awards will be selected from our nine category winners by the judges and sponsors, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C.

From strong financial performance to positive customer, community and environmental initiatives, the winner will have achieved extraordinary things in the past 12 months, making it a business Suffolk can be proud of.

Paul Briddon, president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “Their achievements and attributes will encapsulate what is striking about the county’s business community: its resilience, especially given the last 18 months we’ve all experienced, its focus on quality and delivery of its promises, its endless inventiveness and flair and also its civic virtues as to how it treats its staff, customers and the wider communities of which it is a part.”

Steve Carroll, Sizewell C senior supply chain manager, said: “We are delighted to support the Suffolk Business Awards again and wish all finalists the best of luck. Suffolk has an amazingly talented business community that we want to continue to work with through the delivery of Sizewell C.

“Sizewell C is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for East Suffolk and will be a catalyst for regional growth, helping the local economy to recover after Covid. The Sizewell C consortium of over 200 businesses estimate that the project is worth £4.4 billion to the region and £2 billion to Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

“We want as many local firms as possible to work with us in the delivery of Suffolk’s new nuclear power station, which will not only save 9 million tonnes of CO2 every year of its operation, but will be vital in supporting the growth of local businesses.”

Last year’s winner, StrategiQ Marketing, was commended for its clear strategy, focus on excellence and deep investment in people, using some great ideas to get the best out of its team. The winner of this year’s award will be revealed on Thursday, November 18.