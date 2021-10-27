Published: 8:00 AM October 27, 2021

What a year it's been - again.

Challenges have continued to rain down on the business world. Not just the widespread Covid-19 disruption, but crises in energy, logistics and labour continue to impact on almost every sector.

At times like these it is more important than ever to celebrate success, to tell inspiring stories, and recognise innovation - and that is exactly what the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 set out to do.

Our 2021 awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, quality and excellence we have here in Suffolk - and we have it in bucketloads.

World-class firms, which can be an inspiration to others. Agile entrepreneurs, who have brilliantly adapted to volatile business conditions.

Our ten award categories capture a diverse range of the county's business acumen.

Many congratulations to all our finalists, selected from hundreds of extremely strong entries. They should be so proud of what they've achieved.

Judges have been amazed at the quality, and this should give us confidence that Suffolk's business community will emerge from current challenges stronger than ever.

The winners of our categories, including overall Business of the Year, will be crowned at an exciting awards night, at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, on Thursday, November 18.

We thank our headline sponsors Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C, along with all our category sponsors.

We look forward to seeing you at the awards night, when the special guest speaker will be award-winning entrepreneur, founder and CEO of CENTURY, Priya Lakhani, OBE.

Meet our 2021 finalists:

Business Person of the Year

Vanessa Penn – Penn Commercial

Daniel Pilley – Nine Jars

Lucy Reeves – Primal Raw

Peter Willson – Cory Brothers Shipping Agency

Changing Lives Special Recognition Award

Combat2Coffee

Emmaus Suffolk

Mackman Group

Restitute

Customer Excellence Award

The Hearing Care Centre

MAD-HR

Pocket Receptionist

Vertas Group

Disruptor of the Year

N2S

Olthem Payments

PCE Automation

Stow Healthcare Group

Education in Business Award

Attwells Solicitors LLP

The Geography Fieldwork Academy

Stow Healthcare

Student Life

Employer of the Year

Access Community Trust

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Cory Brothers Shipping Agency

Vertas Group

Scale-Up Business of the Year

Caribbean Blinds UK

Cosy Aromas

Primal Raw

SewProCrafts

SME of the Year

Cameron Ventures Group

Caribbean Blinds UK

Hemisphere Freight Limited

Seven Resourcing

Start-Up Business of the Year