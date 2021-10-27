Suffolk Business Awards 2021: a time for celebration
What a year it's been - again.
Challenges have continued to rain down on the business world. Not just the widespread Covid-19 disruption, but crises in energy, logistics and labour continue to impact on almost every sector.
At times like these it is more important than ever to celebrate success, to tell inspiring stories, and recognise innovation - and that is exactly what the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 set out to do.
Our 2021 awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, quality and excellence we have here in Suffolk - and we have it in bucketloads.
World-class firms, which can be an inspiration to others. Agile entrepreneurs, who have brilliantly adapted to volatile business conditions.
Our ten award categories capture a diverse range of the county's business acumen.
Many congratulations to all our finalists, selected from hundreds of extremely strong entries. They should be so proud of what they've achieved.
Judges have been amazed at the quality, and this should give us confidence that Suffolk's business community will emerge from current challenges stronger than ever.
The winners of our categories, including overall Business of the Year, will be crowned at an exciting awards night, at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, on Thursday, November 18.
We thank our headline sponsors Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C, along with all our category sponsors.
We look forward to seeing you at the awards night, when the special guest speaker will be award-winning entrepreneur, founder and CEO of CENTURY, Priya Lakhani, OBE.
Meet our 2021 finalists:
Business Person of the Year
- Vanessa Penn – Penn Commercial
- Daniel Pilley – Nine Jars
- Lucy Reeves – Primal Raw
- Peter Willson – Cory Brothers Shipping Agency
Changing Lives Special Recognition Award
- Combat2Coffee
- Emmaus Suffolk
- Mackman Group
- Restitute
Customer Excellence Award
- The Hearing Care Centre
- MAD-HR
- Pocket Receptionist
- Vertas Group
Disruptor of the Year
- N2S
- Olthem Payments
- PCE Automation
- Stow Healthcare Group
Education in Business Award
- Attwells Solicitors LLP
- The Geography Fieldwork Academy
- Stow Healthcare
- Student Life
Employer of the Year
- Access Community Trust
- Concertus Design & Property Consultants
- Cory Brothers Shipping Agency
- Vertas Group
Scale-Up Business of the Year
- Caribbean Blinds UK
- Cosy Aromas
- Primal Raw
- SewProCrafts
SME of the Year
- Cameron Ventures Group
- Caribbean Blinds UK
- Hemisphere Freight Limited
- Seven Resourcing
Start-Up Business of the Year
- AccuGrit
- GLO – Generate Leads Online
- Restitute
- Vantage Building Control