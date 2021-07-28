Published: 9:30 AM July 28, 2021

The Start-up Business of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2021 will recognise a new business that is clearly going places. We find out more from judge Ian White, managing director of Beckett Investment Management Group.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

Becketts was established in 1988 and has grown from a team of five to a team of 80 based in four locations across the East of England. Like any business, we have had good times and bad times, but we’ve tried to remain true to our values and focused on our purpose.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

Our firm enjoyed success at the Suffolk Business Awards and we wanted to have the opportunity to interact with businesses and individuals across our region, and to develop some meaningful relationships.

What do you bring to the judging process?

I am a chartered accountant by training, so have a keen eye on the numbers. However, my real passion is building teams and helping individuals reach their potential. Something that is essential if any business is going to succeed.

Have you ever been judged for an award yourself and will you use that experience when judging this award?

Yes, I was judged for an Institute of Directors award and the Suffolk Business Awards a few years ago, and I enjoyed the whole process. Becketts has won numerous awards too, and they’ve always been enlightening.

I will undoubtedly use some of the experiences when judging this award. In particular, I’ll be looking for businesses who’ve provided comprehensive and detailed answers to all the questions.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

Both enjoyable and frustrating. It is always a pleasure to see how businesses have become successful. However, it is frustrating when the award application does not answer the questions that are asked!

What inspires you in business?

To build successful teams, where every member makes a valued contribution to deliver best in class service to the client.

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

For me it has been the gradual realisation that world-class customer service can only be delivered by an engaged team. A fully-trained team with autonomy and purpose will deliver an excellent customer experience.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

I’ll be looking for businesses that have managed to grow through engaging with their staff, and innovating. These are the two cornerstones of long-term success.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Give yourself plenty of time to complete your entry in order to ensure that you answer every question. Your company doesn’t have to be distinctive, but it does need to be able to demonstrate growth, and we need to be able to understand how you’ve accomplished this.

START-UP BUSINESS OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

The winner of this award will be a business that has shown clear financial activity which translates into inward investment and/or increased turnover and/or acceleration to profit stage.

The business must be less than three years old at the point of application closing, and demonstrate a clear purpose for the business.

The closing date for entries is August 15. To enter, go to www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk