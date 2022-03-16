Suffolk Chamber of Commerce aims to celebrate and support the county's business community and is co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business of the Year award - Credit: Mark Westley Photography

The Suffolk Business Awards 2022 are now open for entries.

The winner of the prestigious Suffolk Business of the Year award will be selected from all the other category winners, and will stand out as a leader in many different areas.

“The Suffolk Business Awards allow us to celebrate business successes in our county, and this year it is more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the excellence, resilience and innovation through the Suffolk Business of the Year award,” said judge John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, co-sponsor of the award.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

The theme for this year’s awards is growth, and after a challenging year, the businesses that will stand above the rest are those that have a clear vision for the future, working to embrace change and nurture staff.

“A business has to demonstrate support to its staff over and above the norm,” said judge Steve Carroll, senior supply chain lead at co-sponsor Sizewell C. “People drive a business so looking after them is crucial.

“It’s more important than ever that a business has a sustainable growth strategy. On the back of a pandemic businesses need to show a clear path to the future.”

Steve Carroll, senior supply chain lead at co-sponsor Sizewell C

Mr Dugmore said that the recognition and prestige that goes alongside winning the award will help to raise a business’s profile among its peers, while also rewarding the people who own and operate it.

Mr Carroll added that this award celebrates “the cream of the crop” and is a great way to recognise excellence in the county.

“The business awards always provide an amazing opportunity to externally celebrate success, that’s important for your employees and your customers.”

To enter the Suffolk Business Awards and be in with a chance of being named Suffolk Business of the Year, visit the website.

Meet the sponsors

Sizewell C

Sizewell C is the new nuclear power station planned for Suffolk, which will deliver low carbon power for six million homes and a boost in local jobs, skills and training.

As well as helping tackle climate change, the new power station will deliver thousands of local job and training opportunities and agreements are in place with local training providers to make sure we have the skills we need in the region.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

As the voice of business in the county, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards.

The Chamber welcomes any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s business community and the positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities.

Criteria

The winner of the Suffolk Business of the Year award will be hand-picked by the judges. This is a non-entry category and all winners will be automatically entered.

The judges will be looking for a brand or organisation which has achieved outstanding things in the last 12 months.

They will assess the company’s brand profile within its customer audience, its financial standing, community relations and environmental sympathies. The winner of this award will be an organisation that Suffolk can be proud of.