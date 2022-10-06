Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Education in Business Award winner announced

Left to right: Guy Longhurst, Lizzy Firmin, Alan Pease (sponsor - Suffolk New College) - Credit: Matt Potter Photography and Videography

The winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 have been announced, with local firm Ellisons Solicitors receiving this year's Education in Business Award, sponsored by Suffolk New College.

Established for more that 250 years, Ellisons Solicitors is a top 200 UK law firm that employs over 250 colleagues across its offices in Suffolk and Essex.

Ellisons’ team of experienced, creative and practical lawyers offer a comprehensive range of services, from support with wills, trusts and probates, to financial planning, for businesses and individuals across the region and beyond.

The Ellisons Academy programme, which offers training sessions and seminars in a variety of disciplines to all staff, really impressed the judges, who commended the programme’s flexibility in response to staff’s needs and learning styles.

The judges also praised the way that Ellisons’ values and mission are clear and well translated through the business.

The “very strong commitment to skill building throughout” was recognised both in formalised training processes and in the agile way the organisation is tackling problems and working together.

Lizzy Firmin, COO and HR director at Ellisons, said that she felt “fantastic” after winning the award.

“It’s really rewarding to have achieved such a fantastic award,” she said, adding that this is a “ground-breaking” win for the business, which has put in a great deal of work towards its education initiatives.

“We’ve been really proactive about trying to push education throughout the organisation,” she said. “The fact that we’re always continually trying to learn and engage with our colleagues and the fact that people are so elevated to have the apprenticeship scheme and the academy as part of our culture now is a really fantastic thing.”

About the sponsor

Suffolk New College specialises in ensuring students are ‘work-ready’ by learning the additional skills that can complement their academic qualifications when they enter the job market.

The college prides itself on the support it provides for students, both academically and pastorally. Its courses mix theory with practical hands-on experience, helping to enhance students’ CVs and improve their career prospects.

The apprenticeships provided further strengthen the college’s links with local employers. They are the ideal way to ensure that businesses gain and retain skilled employees who have been trained in a manner that suits the business.

The finalists

Morgan Sindall Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction is a leading UK construction company based in Ipswich.

The judges called Morgan Sindall’s commitment to skill building and skill sharing “second to none,” alongside its investment in education schemes.

They said that the company demonstrates a “very significant education focus throughout the business,” with multiple training schemes for young people.

Offshore NRG

Based in Buxhall, Stowmarket, Offshore NRG provides client-focused asset management services for high voltage networks, substations and associated equipment for the renewable energy industry.

The judges were impressed with the business’ Performance Assessment Training Hub (PATH) programme, a structured process that helps employees develop their skills to the required level of authorisation to perform core work scopes.

Scrutton Bland

Specialist financial services company Scrutton Bland has offices in Ipswich, Colchester, Diss and Cambridge.

No matter an employee’s ambition, the company aims to help them reach it with apprenticeships, professional exams, management training and support in developing soft skills.

The judges were impressed by the business’ investment in its people, the development of the organisation, and its “deeply embedded” values.