Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Environmental & Sustainability Award winner announced

Precision Marketing Group has been named winner of the Environmental & Sustainability Award, sponsored by Lovell, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, Precision Marketing Group is a data and technology-led marketing services and ecommerce business with longstanding expertise in the healthcare sector.

The company offers easy-to-implement marketing platforms and an ecommerce service focused on supplying medicine and medical devices for multinational clients – delivered by a team of 70 employees.

Precision’s environmental initiatives include an electric company car and forklift fleet, solar-powered print and mail production facilities, recycling schemes and an on-site wildflower meadow.

The judges praised the “collaborative approach” that Precision takes to green initiatives, as well as its “very impressive and clearly focused strategy” to reach net zero by 2030. They said that “this is a company that focuses on what it can do, rather than what it can’t do.”

Precision’s COO Nick Pryke said: “It’s not new for us to be passionate about the environment and sustainability. We have been recycling multiple waste streams including paper, board and plastic for over 15 years; but we wanted to do more.

“Over the last eight years we have installed low-energy lighting throughout, fitted over 200kwh of solar panels and our company cars are now all electric or hybrid. This has been supported by some highly-focussed energy saving, all of which has halved our carbon footprint since 2018.

“Winning this award feels like amazing recognition for lots of hard work from across our business,” he added.

About the sponsor

Lovell is a leading housing developer and provider of partnership and open-market housing. The company has expertise in housing-led regeneration including new-build, open market housing, refurbishment, planned maintenance and assisted living. It also believes in providing a Lovell legacy and investing in communities.

Lovell is an employer of choice, committed to caring about its people and providing opportunities including apprenticeships. It has been operating for over 50 years and is committed to climate change and the environment, using sustainable materials and reducing waste.

Lovell is setting the standard for sustainable construction by adopting new eco-friendly building practices.

Lovell is part of the Morgan Sindall Group plc.



The finalists

Beckett Investment Management Group

Founded in 1988, Beckett Investment Management Group achieved B Corp certification in April 2022 for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact. It has also been granted Silver level accreditation from the Suffolk Carbon Charter in recognition of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Denny Bros

A specialist print company based in Bury St Edmunds, Denny Bros has clear aims to create carbon-neutral products through the use of low-emission vehicles, renewable electricity and sustainably-supplied paper. The judges were especially impressed by the journey Denny Bros has undertaken over the past 12 years to reduce its carbon footprint by 70%.

KOcycle

Sudbury-based KOcycle provides IT lifecycle services and is committed to adhering to the highest regulatory standards, while also ensuring zero to landfill. The judges called KOCycle “an inspirational company that lives and breathes its ‘purpose before profit’ ethos and consistently seeks out ways to spread its message of sustainability as widely as possible.”