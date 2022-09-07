Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Meet the Innovation Award finalists

DanceEast has developed an innovative digital suite which further supports artist development, community engagements and commercial opportunities. - Credit: Lesley van Dijk

The finalists have been announced for the Innovation Award, sponsored by the University of Suffolk, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022.

This award recognises businesses which either offer a ground-breaking product or service, or that are using an exciting new approach to improve or disrupt a traditional market.

Aquagrain has developed a biodegradable, granular soil improver that allows plants and crops to be grown in dry conditions with a lot less water - Credit: Oli Cross

Aquagrain

Aquagrain is a new company based in Needham Market that uses patented technology to turn organic waste from the food industry into a biodegradable, granular soil improver that allows plants and crops to be grown in dry conditions – with a fraction of the water and fertiliser usually required.

Last year, Aquagrain delivered a 27.5% increase in yield on rain-fed barley crops on Suffolk’s Elveden Estate and is hoping for similar results this year on barley, potatoes and onions. It is also running technology demonstrations with commercial growers in Israel, Morocco and Nigeria.

The judges described Aquagrain as “a badly needed and ingenious solution for enhancing crop yields in adverse conditions”, adding that Suffolk “must be rightly proud to have such a high-tech, innovative company with global aspirations.”

DanceEast

DanceEast is a registered charity based at the purpose-built Jerwood DanceHouse on Ipswich waterfront. Founded in 1983, it employs over 70 full-time, contractual and freelance workers to deliver a programme of performances and participatory dance opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers.

The charity has recently developed an innovative digital suite which further supports artist development, community engagements and commercial opportunities.

Judges praised DanceEast for “demonstrating the radical thinking needed for innovation and also the strategic and tactical insight to make it happen.”

“DanceEast could have failed during the pandemic,” they added. “That it not only survived but thrived – building the foundation for a world-leading programme – is a testament to all involved.”

RentMy, founded by Tom West, enables people to make money by renting their belongings - Credit: H J Marshall Photography

RentMy

RentMy is an online platform that enables people to rent out their belongings and make money doing so, while other users get access to items they would have otherwise had to buy.

Founded in 2021 by Tom West, the Ipswich-based start-up says it will change consumer habits “from historic linear consumption to a circular or shared model that is needed to help the climate crisis.”

It aims to reduce the ever-increasing demand for the manufacture of new goods, which is placing ever greater pressures on global resources.

The judges said RentMy is “an excellent example of innovation through application of a successful business model to a different sector”, adding that it “provides societal, environmental and economic benefits in a single solution, and as such will be a true benefit to society for years to come.”

Roadfill is helping to improve road surfaces and reduce plastic waste with its patented Roadworx product - Credit: Chris Fallon

Roadfill

Founded in 2018, and with an office in Haverhill, Roadfill is one of the companies pioneering the use of plastic waste in an environmentally and innovative way to help minimise plastic waste, reduce landfill waste, cut CO₂ emissions and save substantial sums of money for government and local authorities.

By substituting a percentage of bitumen for its patented Roadworx, made with recycled plastics, Roadfill is helping to create high-performing, superior and low-maintenance road surfaces – as well as a positive impact on the environment.

Judges said the prospect of being able to tailor road surfaces to traffic and different terrains is “ground-breaking and offers major opportunities for the company once fully developed”. They described Roadfill as a “fantastic solution that fulfils both a significant environmental remit, but is also commercially viable.”