Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Large Business of the Year

The Suffolk Business Awards 2022 are open for entries now and the Large Business of the Year (over £5m) Award recognises businesses that can demonstrate all-round excellence, and who have proven trading performance, as well as clear future objectives.

Judge Graham Mummery, corporate partner at chartered accountants and business advisors Larking Gowen, which sponsors the award, said he will be looking for a business which can “demonstrate innovation”, not only in regard to products, but also in terms of how they “reward their people, their recruitment and their ideas”.

“We’ve had many challenges through the pandemic, but you cannot stand still, because the world moves away from you if you do. “Those who have thrived have turned these challenges into their strengths, and they will stand out,” he said.

He added that large businesses make a “huge contribution to making Suffolk a great place to work and live” and are the “powerhouse of our local economy, employing lots of people, paying taxes, and allowing people to give back to the community”.

The Suffolk Business Awards provide the perfect opportunity for companies to look back on the achievements over the past year and shout about them, he added.

“As the saying goes, ‘a day is long, but a year is short’ – we can sometimes feel nothing is happening, but when we look back, so much has changed.

“It’s the nature of this country to hide its light under a bushel, but with so many businesses doing great things, it’s important to stand out and get recognised for it.”

Mr Mummery concluded: “This award provides the competitive advantage over others, and allows businesses to stand out from the crowd.

“Winning an award like this provides great brand awareness and creates opportunities for talent recruitment and new business.”

Judges will be looking for a business which shows all-round excellence. Evidence should be provided of the company’s defined values and mission, its understanding of environmental impact and strategy, alongside clear and demonstrated managerial leadership.

The winner of this award will be a business that is able to demonstrate their specific strategies which have driven business growth, as well as a clear and defined strategy for future growth.