Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Medium Business of the Year

People often equate SMEs with start-ups, but medium-sized companies are just as important to the economy as smaller – and indeed larger – businesses. And they’re recognised in the Medium Business of the Year category, sponsored by Pound Gates, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, which are now open for entries.

Innovation is central to the Medium Business of the Year award, said Josh Yasar, finance and commercial director at Pound Gates.

“We chose to sponsor the Medium Business of the Year award to celebrate the enormous impact these businesses make in our economy, their contribution to job creation and global economic development,” said Mr Yasar, who is judging the award. “Their flexibility and ability to innovate, usually faster than larger companies, is vital in this fast-changing world.”

Mr Yasar urged companies that qualify for this category to put themselves forward, and set themselves apart from their smaller and larger counterparts.

“Tech giants and innovative start-ups often dominate stories about the business world. Meanwhile the medium-sized business can go unrepresented,” he said. “By nominating yourself in this category you are giving your business a voice, and drawing the attention of other local businesses to the fantastic work you are undertaking.”

When it comes to judging, Mr Yasar said he would be looking for businesses that have successfully ridden the storm of Covid-19.

“A business’s ability to quickly change and adapt in response to the challenges of the pandemic will put it at the forefront of success,” he explained. “I’d expect to see businesses that have looked after their staff and maximised the digital opportunity, including remote working; those that have gone above and beyond to meet customers’ needs and provide a good service, while maintaining open and regular communication with their supply chain.”

Meet the sponsor

Pound Gates is an Ipswich-based independent chartered insurance broker serving businesses in Suffolk and beyond.

It provides certainty through commitment, expertise and value-added solutions, delivering peace of mind for its clients.

The company understands that each business is unique and therefore requires business insurance solutions to match. Its job is to create a tailored business insurance programme to meet the complex nature of the risks faced by its clients.

As chartered insurance brokers, Pound Gates’ team is highly qualified and experienced, with determined and tenacious brokers who always negotiate strongly on their clients’ behalf.

Criteria

The Medium Business of the Year award will be given to a company with revenues of £1-5 million that demonstrates all-round excellence in business. The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and will look at examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth.