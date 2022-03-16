As the economy truly opens back after two very difficult years, we are delighted to celebrate the best businesses in the area.

This year our Awards feature on the theme of Growth as firms look to the future.

Most businesses have faced difficult challenges as the pandemic sparked lockdowns and what was very far from business as usual.

Firms of different sizes, sectors and types have shown incredible resilience and ingenuity, creativity and sheer stickability.

And for a few, these changed times have meant new opportunities which have resulted in real business boosts and as a result, in some cases, very different ways of working.

But for most the last few years have been a question of keeping going, of sheer survival.

While there are still straitened times for many enterprises, a lot of businesses have now turned the corner and have their minds and their actions very much set on growth.

And we will be delighted to hear, to relay and celebrate the stories of growth in many different parts of the county.

In doing so we would like to say a big thank you to this year's Suffolk Business Awards sponsors, Sizewell C and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Entries for the Awards will close on Sunday May 29, with the Awards dinner taking place at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall on Thursday September 29.

Please do enter the awards, encourage others to do so and help us to celebrate the best of business.