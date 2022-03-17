Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Small Business of the Year

The Suffolk Business Awards 2022 are now open for entries, and the Small Business of the Year category gives enterprises with a turnover up to £1 million the opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

The judges will be looking for a smaller business, sole trader or self-employed person that really punches above their weight, achieving success and impact.

They will be focusing both on trading performance over the past year and the future plans to grow and succeed, measuring whether the firm is achieving success and knows how to keep it going.

Judging in this category will focus on five key areas which will count equally in the judging process.

They will be looking for evidence that there is a clear and defined strategy for growth that the business is following.

Does the small business have defined values and a clear mission that it is seeking to achieve?

Is there evidence of understanding of the environmental impact of the enterprise and a strategy to deal with that?

Is there clear managerial leadership within the firm which can be demonstrated?

Is the business showing innovation in its products or services? This is something that can often be achieved more easily in a bigger organisation with a designated department and more resources, so the smaller firms that succeed in this are especially worthy of praise.

Smaller firms make up the majority of the business base but they often don’t receive the recognition that bigger counterparts receive. This award category aims to balance that and give smaller businesses a real chance to stand out.

Entering an award can help to clarify thinking and can give a business a boost if it is shortlisted or does even better. Is this your year?

To enter the Small Business of the Year category, visit the Suffolk Business Awards website.