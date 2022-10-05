Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Suffolk Business of the Year winner announced

The winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 have been announced, with businesses across the region receiving recognition for their hard work over the past year.

Chosen from the winners of the other categories, Paddy & Scott’s has secured the title of Suffolk Business of the Year, sponsored by Sizewell C and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, alongside Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Pound Gates Chartered Insurance Brokers.

The Suffolk-based business supplies coffee into the hospitality industry, as well as running its own coffee shops and selling direct to consumers online and in stores. It works directly with coffee farmers to ensure fairer coffee supply and aims to ‘change the world through coffee’.

The judges called Paddy & Scott’s a worthy winner as it “is right at the heart of the Suffolk business community” and felt that it was clear that the company isn’t only focused on profit, but genuinely cares about the coffee industry and its impact both here and where its coffee is farmed. They said that “social impact is totally engrained in the business as much as the quality of its coffee and the service its customers receive.”

Joseph Cordy, head of commercial at Paddy & Scott’s, said he was “incredibly proud” to see the business crowned 2022’s Suffolk Business of the Year.

“I’ve been in the business for about four months,” he said. “I wrote the entry two weeks into the role, actually. I loved the company so quickly that I just thought ‘we should be going for this.’

“We’re incredibly proud to be a Suffolk-based business, we’ve got really ambitious growth plans and our team is growing rapidly. I think this cements our place as a growing business in Suffolk for the future.”





About the sponsors

Sizewell C

Sizewell C is the new nuclear power station planned for Suffolk, which will deliver low carbon power for six million homes and a boost in local jobs, skills and training.

As well as helping tackle climate change, the new power station will deliver thousands of local job and training opportunities and agreements are in place with local training providers to make sure we have the skills we need in the region.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

As the voice of business in the county, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards.

The Chamber welcomes any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s business community and the positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities.





The runners-up

EO Charging - 2nd place

Winner of Large Business of the Year, EO Charging is a technology company in the electric vehicle sector that provides smart charging solutions for homes and commercial fleets. It distributes to over 35 countries worldwide and works with businesses including Amazon, DHL, and Tesco.

The judges called EO Charging “a remarkable success story for Suffolk” and said its rapid growth since developing its first product in 2014 is “testament to the drive and ambition” of CEO Charlie Jardine and the business’ “laser-focused strategy.”

Access Community Trust - 3rd place

Winner of Employer of the Year, Access Community Trust is a regional charity that supports individuals and communities experiencing social isolation across Suffolk and beyond. In the last year alone, it has assisted over 30,000 people.

The judges said the work of organisations like Access “has never been more important,” especially with the increasing pressure on public services, and added that “the fact that it is achieving what it does while growing as a sustainable and progressive business is all the more impressive.”