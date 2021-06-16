‘These awards are an amazing chance to shine’

Published: 8:30 AM June 16, 2021

Emma Proctor King, from sponsor The Churchmanor Estates Company, encourages businesses to "Go for it!", as the Suffolk Business Awards are an "amazing chance to shine" - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you haven’t already, now is the time to enter the Suffolk Business Awards. This week, Emma Proctor King, from sponsor The Churchmanor Estates Company, tells us what she brings to the judging process and what she’ll be looking out for in the Business Person of the Year category.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I started my career in London working for high-net-worth individuals and, like most of us do, came home to Suffolk some 10 years ago.

I have been working for The Churchmanor Estates Company for the last eight years, and am lucky enough to work with a diverse and experienced group of people who are committed to the growth and improvement of not only the business but also the East of England.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

Having sponsored the Suffolk Business Awards for the last two years, I was really keen to be included this year. The past 18 months or so have been some of the most trying times for businesses and I am looking forward to celebrating the successes that Suffolk has had despite these unprecedented challenges.

Emma Proctor King, head of communications at The Churchmanor Estates Company plc - Credit: The Churchmanor Estates Company plc

What do you bring to the judging process?

I would like to hope I bring honesty, open mindedness, experience and a sense of fun to the proceedings.

Have you ever been judged for an award yourself?

In business no, but I trained as a classical musician so am no stranger to competition. I feel that this really helps me when judging, especially for this category as I am able to fully appreciate someone’s passion and creative vision behind their business and the way they have built something from nothing to achieve success.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

I have absolutely loved being part of the judging team previously. Suffolk is so diverse in its business community and meeting such a broad range of people and business is not only exciting, but I found I learnt so much about the county.

Working for a company that has been in Suffolk for 35 years, it is great to be part of the continued success of the area.

What inspires you in business?

That has changed over time. At first what inspired me was to work hard, build my career and I didn’t particularly care about the impact, I just wanted to thrive.

Now, the main thing that inspires me is based on that, but I have more awareness for the people and teamwork and how great things can be achieved by understanding everyone’s vital role and working together to build a better business.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

For me, the winner of this category will be driven, hardworking, humble and able to showcase their business as well as themselves.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Go for it! These awards are an amazing chance to shine and show both the judges and the people of Suffolk your skills and the achievements of your business together with your plans for the future.

BUSINESS PERON OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

Business Person of the Year is open to entrants of all levels within the business community. The winner may be a business leader who has worked in the industry for many years or an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed.

The judges will be looking for evidence of individuals that have implemented plans that ultimately achieved business growth.

The closing date for entries is August 15. To enter, go to www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk