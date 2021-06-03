News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk Business Awards: Business Person of the Year

Author Picture Icon

Simon Weir

Published: 7:00 AM June 3, 2021   
Simple 3d scene representing arrows, that hit targets.

Have you - or one of your colleagues - hit every target this year? We're looking for Suffolk's Business Person of the Year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you had a brilliant business year, despite all the challenges? Has one of your colleagues shone in the past 12 months? We're looking for the next Suffolk Business Person of the year - one of the most prestigious titles awarded at the Suffolk Business Awards. 

Business Person of the Year is open to entrants of all levels within the business community. The winner could be anyone from an entrepreneur who is accelerating their career with speed, to a business leader who has worked in their industry for many years.  

So how do you judge people with such different skill sets?  “As the winner of this award is based on a person, it will be their personality, drive, passion and proven results which they will be judged on,” explained co-judge Emma Proctor King, head of communications at The Churchmanor Estates Company plc. 

Emma Proctor King, head of communications at The Churchmanor Estates Company plc - Credit: The Churchmanor Estates Company plc

Emma Proctor King, head of communications at The Churchmanor Estates Company plc - Credit: The Churchmanor Estates Company plc

“Their success and drive and will have had a significant impact on the business and they will have made a personal contribution to a project or the business as a whole. This might include career progression, performance, relevant personal or professional qualifications or specific training.  

“As a judge I will be looking for an individual who goes above and beyond.” 
Now that businesses are able to finally return after such a challenging year, Ms Proctor King believes we need to get together as a business community and acknowledge achievements and share stories of resilience during the recent unprecedented times.  

“This award in particular recognises individual talent which helps to emphasise, celebrate and highlight success right here in the region,” she said. “Whether you are the leader of a start-up or the director of an established corporation, this award is a great way to showcase the positive impact you have made on your business, the development of your people and the local community. These awards also remind us that Suffolk is a great place to live, work and do business.” 

And Ms Proctor King is also keen to point out what winning this award can do for an individual’s or business’ reputation. 

“Winning a business award can open doors to getting contracts, finding new supply channels and breaking into new markets. A business award win, short-listing or nomination can act as a third-party endorsement for your business as well as giving a seal of approval to your activities and is a sign of quality for potential customers.  

“Internally, winning or being shortlisted for an award can help boost staff morale and improve motivation as employees can feel great about the company they work for and can feel proud to be a part of it.”

For more information or to enter the Suffolk Business Awards see www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk


Meet the sponsor

The Churchmanor Estates Company plc has for 35 years been one of the foremost commercial property developers in the East of England, renowned for adopting a collaborative approach to the process of property development.   
Through joint ventures with landowners, Churchmanor has helped to unlock the development potential of their landholdings and, for individual local and national business, Churchmanor has developed new premises for relocation or expansion, for example, the new Birketts HQ in Ipswich.   
Churchmanor believe in creating brilliant spaces for work and for life and has developed over three million square feet of commercial accommodation, which has included research and development parks, business parks, offices, retail and leisure and major town centre regenerations.

Suffolk Business Awards
Suffolk

